Cristiano Ronaldo Jr begins 8-week trial with Real Madrid

Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, has begun trial with Real Madrid's youth system.

[Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is seeking to follow in his father's footsteps and become a professional footballer. (Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)]

Madrid: Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, has begun trial with Real Madrid's youth system.

The 15-year-old budding football star began working with Real Madrid's Cadete A (Under-16 team) on Tuesday March 23, 2026, and according to FIFA rules could be with the club for up to eight weeks on trial, Xinhua reported.

The session points to the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's future move, although no agreement or formal next step has been announced.

For now, the development appears to be part of Real Madrid’s assessment of a young player who is already attracting attention because of both his background and his progress at youth level, The Atlantic reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is currently with the academy of Al Nassr FC, the Saudi Pro League football club his father joined in December 2022 .

Ronaldo Jr's appearance in Madrid does not confirm that a transfer is close, but it does show that Real Madrid are willing to take a closer look. That alone is enough to make the development notable, given the family’s long history with the Spanish club and the inevitable attention that follows the Ronaldo name.

Cristiano Ronaldo Sr joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009, scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances and winning four Champions Leagues, two Copas del Rey, two La Liga titles and three World Club Championships before joining Juventus in 2018.

Soon after Qatar World Cup, Ronaldo Sr moved to Saudi Arabia with his family. Ronaldo Sr was in Madrid last two weeks to seek medical treatment because of the injury he suffered during the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fahya SPL group match. He flew back to the Kingdom two days ago, and is most likely to join Al Nassr FC for its April 3 clash with Al Najmah.

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