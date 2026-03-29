Karnataka CET 2026 Admit Card: When, Where and How to Download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing online Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of the candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2026 (KCET 2026 or UGCET 2026) on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

[Gemini AI image for representation.]

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing online Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of the candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2026 (KCET 2026 or UGCET 2026) on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2026 date

According to the KCET Notification released earlier on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2026 (KCET 2026 also known as UGCET 2026) will be held as per the following schedule:

Thursday April 23, 2026: Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026.

Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026. Friday April 24, 2026: Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each.

Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each. Wednesday April 22, 2026: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The paper will be of 50 marks.

KCET 2026 Admit Card Download Date

Online registration for KCET 2026 (Karnataka UGCET 2026) was started on January 17, 2026. The last date of application was originally fixed as February 16, 2026, which was extended till February 22, 2026.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), however, extended the last date of application once again, this time, till February 27, 2026.

As per the KCET 2026 Schedule, the KCET Admit Card (Hall ticket or Admission Tickets) will be available for download on the KEA KCET website kea.kar.nic.in from April 10, 2026.

"Date of downloading of Admission Tickets by all the eligible Applicants is from 11.00 am on 10-04-2026 onwards", the KEA said.

Steps to download UGCET 2026 Admit Card

Go to the official website: " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "UGCET 2026 Hall Ticket"

Enter User ID and Password

Click on the given link to download the hall ticket

Take a printout

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Syllabus

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced additional syllabus for UGCET 2026, also known as KCET 2026, to be held in the month of April.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had released the notification for KCET 2026 on January 17, 2026, simultaneously starting online registration of the candidates.

Along with the UGCET 2026 Notification, the KEA had also published Information Bulletin consisting of details about the important entrance exam conducted for admission in undergraduate courses. The UGCET Information Bulletin also contained the CET 2026 syllabus.

As per the UGCET Information Bulletin, each KCET paper will comprise of 60 questions of 01 mark each.

"The question papers of the Common Entrance Test will be based on the First and Second PUC syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka State", the KEA said.

"Regarding the syllabus to be adopted for Common Entrance Test-2026, the subject experts of the Department of School Education (Pre-University) have reviewed the Syllabus of PCMB subjects adopted for the 1st and 2nd PUC classes in Karnataka state and the syllabus to be adopted for CET-2026 has been published on the KEA Website for the information of the students", the KEA said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic