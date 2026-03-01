SPL 25/26 MW24: Al-Nassr rocks, but Ronaldo further down in Top Scorers List

Al-Nassr Saudi FC is leading as the top team in the SPL 2025-26 standings but its Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has slipped further down the top goal scorers’ list released after Matchweek 24 ended Sunday March 01, 2026.

As per the latest SPL Table Standings released by Roshn Saudi League (RSL), the official sponsor of the ongoing Saudi Pro League Season, Al Nassr FC is leading with 61 points winning 20 of the 24 matches it has played so far.

Al Nassr has won all its 10 opening matches , a record in the Saudi Pro League history. In the next four matches, the Big Yellows struggled conceding three defeats and settling for one draw.

The team however bounced back once again, winning all 10 matches since January 17, 2026 and regaining the top place in the SPL Table.

Al-Nassr’s last match was against Al-Fayha which The Big Yellows won 3-1. It was the 10th consecutive victory of Al-Nassr since it faced debacle before Jan 17.

With the victory in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha going its way, the Al Nassr’s SPL standings read 61 points, 20 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw, 64 goals for, 19 goals against and 46 goal difference.

Al-Nassr is followed by Al-Ahli Saudi at second place with 59 points and Al-Hilal at 3rd place with 58 points, after Matchweek 24.

Al-Qadsiyah is at 4th position with 54 points.

SPL Top Goal Scorers List

Al Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was leading earlier leading the SPL Top Goal Scorers’ List, has slipped to 3rd position, as per the latest statistics released by the Roshn Saudi League.

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC continues to lead the SPL top goal scorers’ list with 23 goals followed by Al-Qadisiyah forward and winger, Julián Andrés Quiñones at 2nd place with 22 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the highest goal scorer in international football with 965 career goals, is at 3rd place with 21 goals. Ronaldo total goals in SPL after Matchweek 24 could have been 22 had it not been an interesting incident on the field during the Al-Nassr Vs. Al-Najma match on Feb 25.

As reports go, Al-Nassr’s Sadio Mane was upset for not playing up to the mark. Seeing him upset, Ronaldo solaced him, assuring him to give a good assist. Minutes later, Ronaldo had the ball that he could have easily sent past the goalkeeper. But, instead he passed the ball to Sadio Mane who did the job.

Al-Nassr now faces Neom on March 08 whereas the all important match next week will be Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad on March 07, 2026. On the other hand, Al-Hilal will be taking on Al-Najmah on March 07, 2026.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr Vs. Al-Wasl AFC Cup Quarter Final scheduled for March 04, and Al-Ahli Vs. Al-Duhail AFC Cup Round of 16 scheduled for today has been postponed due to the ongoing war between Iran and U.S.-Israel.

