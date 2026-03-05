India advances to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final

India on Thursday March 05, 2026 advanced to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final, defeating England in a thrilling Semifinal played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

The Indian cricket team set a promising target of 254 runs after decided to bowl after winning the toss. However, chasing the stiff target, the Britons ended their innings with 7 runs short of the India’s total.

Earlier, India scored 253 runs in 20 overs.

Opener Sanju Samson, who was instrumental in India’s victory against West Indies in the T20 World Cup Quarterfinals, again shined scoring 89 runs off 42 balls with the help of eight 4s and seven 6s.

Samson was supported by Shivam Dube (43 runs of 25 balls), Ishan Kishan (39 runs off 18 balls), Hardik Pandya (27 runs off 12 balls), and Tilak Varma (21 runs off 7 balls).

The highlight of England’s inning was a marvelous century by Jacob Bethell. Bethell scored 105 runs off 48 balls with the help of eight 4s and seven 6s. He remained on the crease till the fag end of the match even as his teammates were out one by one in quick succession.

India will now play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand on Sunday March 08, 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

New Zealand had defeated South Africa in the first Semifinals of the T20 World Cup played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.

Playing first, South Africa had set a target of 169 runs which the New Zealand cricketers chased in just 12.5 overs.

The T20 Cricket World Cup was started on February 07, 2026 with 20 teams distributed in 04 groups. Each team played with each other, and top two from each group moved to the Super 8s. The best four will advances to the Semifinals.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

