38 from Jamia Millia RCA crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

As many as 38 candidates from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 the result of which was declared today i.e. Friday March 06, 2026.

UPSC CSE Resilt 2025: As many as 38 candidates from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 the result of which was declared today i.e. Friday March 06, 2026.

Significantly, 04 candidates have secured positions within the top 50 ranks and shine at All India Ranks 7, 14, 24, and 29, becoming top performers from the Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Among the 38 candidates from the Jamia RCA UPSC Coaching Centre who have successfully qualified in the examination, securing positions in various All India and Central Services, 15 are women candidates.

"This highlights the important role played by Jamia Millia Islamia in promoting equity and inclusivity within the 'steel frame of India'", the university said.

List of JMI RCA UPSC CSE 2025 Toppers

A R Rajah Mohaideen (7) Surabhi Yadav (14) Ifra Shams Ansari (24) Nabiya Parvez (29) Hassan Khan (95) Navneet Kaur (111) Sakshi Saxena (151) Towseef Ahmad Ganai (254) Anupriya Rai (258) Ishita Sharma (268) Md Ishteyaque Rahman (354) Shadab Ali Khan (415) Manmohan Tongaria (425) Muhammed Swalah T A (429) Abhishek Jayant (441) Nazia Parween (478) Kaali Prasad (516) Gulfiza (535) Namita Soni (547) Hashmi Mohammad Umar (549) Sharukh Khan (575) Azeem Ahmad (588) Saista Parwin (614) Mohd Irfan Kayamkhani (646) Mohsina Bano (648) Ghulam Maya Din (663) Danish Rabbani Khan (665) Mohd Abuzar Ansari (671) Muskan Verma (771) Sneha Yadav (782) Eslavath Sri Ram Harsha (823) Ghulam Haider (832) Pardhuman Seth (853) Anshul Singh (873) Vivek Kumar (882) Lavanya Sp (891) Borkar Suresh Liladharrao (912) Md Shahid Raza Khan (955)

About JMI RCA

The Jamia Residential Coaching Academy is renowned in the field of coaching students for Civil Services exams. The academy provides free coaching and training to candidates from SC, ST, Women, and Minority communities who are preparing for the Civil Services Exams and other competitive examinations.

The Jamia RCA provides free coaching and training to the students with a structured learning environment, including a 24x7 library facility and an ecosystem that is one of the best in the country for aspirants of the Civil Services and other competitive examinations.

The academy has consistently given good results in the past, including the UPSC topper in the Civil Services Examination and other Central and State Services toppers. Since its inception, RCA has given more than 600 selections in Civil Services and other Central and State Services.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2025

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC announced the Civil Services Final Results Friday March 06, 2026. The UPSC declared the list of the UPSC CSE Toppers 2025 based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission in August, 2025 and the interviews for Personality Test held in December, 2025 – February, 2026.

As many as 53 Muslims have figured in the list of 958 candidates who emerged toppers in the Civil Services 2025 exams.

Anuj Agnihotri has secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1), and is UPSC Civil Services 2025 All India Topper. Rajeshwari Suve M has bagged the All India Rank 2 (AIR2) and Akansh Dhull has secured the 3rd position (AIR3).

The toppers have been recommended for various Civil Services posts including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Of the total 958 CSE Toppers 2025, 317 are General candidates, 104 EWS, 306 OBC, 158 SC, and 73 ST.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic