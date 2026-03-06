UPSC Civil Services Result 2025 Out: Full List of Muslim Toppers

As many as 53 Muslims figured in the list of 958 candidates who emerged toppers in the Civil Services 2025 exams results of which was declared by the UPSC Friday March 06, 2026.

As many as 04 Muslims - A R Rajah Mohaideen, Ifra Shams Ansari, Nabiya Parvez and Hassan Khan, figured in the coveted list of Top 100.

The result of Muslims in the Civil Services 2025 exams has improved as compared to the last year when only 26 Muslims had made to the final list.

List of Muslim Toppers with Ranks

1. 7 – 0818306 – A R Rajah Mohaideen

2. 24 – 6409132 – Ifra Shams Ansari

3. 29 – 0806993 – Nabiya Parvez

4. 95 – 0807895 – Hassan Khan

5. 124 – 0323682 – Arfa Usmani

6. 135 – 0607625 – Khan Saima Seraj Ahmed

7. 157 – 0851961 – Wasim Ur Rahman

8. 253 – 0413785 – Sophia Siddiqui

9. 254 – 1801309 – Towseef Ahmad Ganaie

10. 307 – 0830255 – Mantasha

11. 321 – 5811575 – Asad Aqeel

12. 354 – 4116180 – Md Ishteyaque Rahman

13. 382 – 6315003 – Mohammed Ashmil Shah

14. 411 – 1201049 – Shahida Begum S

15. 415 – 0841896 – Shadab Ali Khan

16. 429 – 1412531 – Muhammed Swalah T A

17. 455 – 6303619 – Shoiab

18. 478 – 6408494 – Nazia Parween

19. 485 – 1210110 – Sheik Mohamed Habisudeen S

20. 497 – 1912530 – Sheik Mohamed Nishath M

21. 513 – 5404215 – Minhaj Shakeel

22. 535 – 2105608 – Gulfiza

23. 549 – 6418492 – Hashmi Mohammad Umar

24. 575 – 0864413 – Sharukh Khan

25. 576 – 1907730 – Asna Anwar

26. 581 – 1804448 – Muneeb Afzal Parrah

27. 588 – 6405397 – Azeem Ahmad

28. 614 – 6421470 – Saista Parwin

29. 625 – 8003085 – Noor Alam

30. 646 – 6408831 – Mohd Irfan Kayamkhani

31. 648 – 2602406 – Mohsina Bano

32. 663 – 3402501 – Ghulam Maya Din

33. 665 – 2626864 – Danish Rabbani Khan

34. 668 – 5803808 – Md Nayab Anjum

35. 671 – 6407027 – Mohd Abuzar Ansari

36. 678 – 1139935 – Insa Khan

37. 695 – 5703524 – Abdul Sufiyan K

38. 708 – 2402117 – Fairuz Fathima M

39. 713 – 1904976 – Mohamed Hashim K

40. 718 – 1902416 – Muhammed Suhail

41. 741 – 0328051 – Thousif Ulla Khan

42. 763 – 3403061 – Koh E Safa

43. 764 – 0619109 – Sana Azmi

44. 773 – 4002952 – Reshma M

45. 811 – 3409679 – Yassar Ahmed Bhatti

46. 832 – 3401291 – Ghulam Haider

47. 860 – 1913151 – Mohamed Shezin C P

48. 869 – 3402386 – Mohd Ajaz Ul Rehman

49. 886 – 1804050 – Azhar Asif Khan

50. 936 – 3409886 – Mohd Sarfraz Choudhary

51. 942 – 1224289 – Abdulla Afridh A

52. 955 – 8001862 – Md Shahid Raza Khan

53. 957 – 0869957 – Irfan Ahmed Lone

UPSC Civil Services Toppers

The UPSC declared the list of UPSC CSE Toppers based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2025 held by the Union

Public Service Commission in August, 2025 and the interviews for Personality Test held in December, 2025 – February, 2026

Anuj Agnihotri has secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1), and is UPSC Civil Services 2025 All India Topper. Rajeshwari Suve M has bagged the All India Rank 2 (AIR2) and Akansh Dhull has secured the 3rd position (AIR3).

The toppers have been recommended for various Civil Services posts including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Of the total 958 CSE Toppers 2025, 317 are General candidates, 104 EWS, 306 OBC, 158 SC, and 73 ST.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2025 - Top 25

1. 1131589 Anuj Agnihotri

2. 4000040 Rajeshwari Suve M

3. 3512521 Akansh Dhull

4. 0834732 Raghav Jhunjhunwala

5. 0409847 Ishan Bhatnagar

6. 6410067 Zinnia Aurora

7. 0818306 A R Rajah Mohaideen

8. 0843487 Pakshal Secretry

9. 0831647 Astha Jain

10. 1523945 Ujjwal Priyank

11. 1512091 Yashaswi Raj Vardhan

12. 0840280 Akshit Bhardwaj

13. 7813999 Ananya Sharma

14. 5402316 Surabhi Yadav

15. 3507500 Simrandeep Kaur

16. 0867445 Monika Srivastava

17. 0829589 Chitwan Jain

18. 5604518 Sruthii R

19. 0105602 Nisar Dishant Amrutlal

20. 6630448 Ravi Raaz

21. 5810539 Shubham Singh

22. 0865516 Geetika Arora

23. 1018309 Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra

24. 6409132 Ifra Shams Ansari

25. 3522397 Bhavika Chopra

Performance of Muslims in Civil Services Since 2009

In 2024, a total of 26 Muslims figured in the list of 1,009 candidates who emerged toppers in the Civil Services 2024 exams result of which was declared by the UPSC on April 22, 2025 .

In 2023, a total of 1,016 candidates were recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for different Civil Services posts. Of them 51 were Muslims .

In 2022, a total number of 933 candidates were recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil services posts. Of them 30 were Muslims .

In 2021, a total of 685 were recommended in the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Merit List . Of them, 21 were Muslims. This was the worst performance of Muslim candidates in a decade .

On ther hand, a total of 31 Muslims had cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.

In 2019 , 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.

The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016 , 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.

In 2015 , 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014 .

In 2013 , a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.

Similarly in 2012 , 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011 , 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.

Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level.

In 2009 , a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.

