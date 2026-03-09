Meet Fathima Shehza: CA Intermediate January 2026 Topper

CA Inter Topper January 2026: Fathima Shehza K has topped the ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 exam the result of which has been declared on Sunday March 08, 2026.

As per the results announced by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Fathima Shehza K secured the All India Rank 2 (AIR 2) in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate examination held in January 2026.

Fathima Shehza scored a percentage of 84 per cent with a score of 504 out of the total 600 marks. Fathima Shehza missed the Top Rank by just 4 marks which went to Kanhiya Lal.

Kanhiya Lal bagged 508 out of the total 600 marks and secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in CA Inter January 2026 exam.

Fathima Shehza is a resident of Perintalmann, Kerala whereas Kanhiya Lal hails from Ellenabad, Haryana.

Faridabad’s Vanya Bansal has secured the 3rd rank with 83 per cent and 498 marks.

Who is Fathima Shehza?

The CA Inter January 2026 Topper, Fathima Shehza is a resident of Angadipuram - a small village of Perintalmann Talka in the Muslim dominated Malappuram district of Kerala.

Fathima had earlier also topped the ICAI CA Foundation exam in January 2025. She had scored 356 marks in CA Foundation exam held for January 2025 session, and had emerged All Kerala Topper.

Talking to media after topping the CA Foundation Exam last year, Fathima had said her target was even higher. "Topping Kerala state is not my target. My dream is to secure the top rank at all India level", she had said last year.

She is a student of Profinz College - also called Profinz Perinthalmanna, a prominent Commerce (CA, CMA, ACCA, CS) coaching institute in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram district.

After clearing CA Foundation and Intermediate exams, Fathima is is now eligible to start her articleship (practical training) while preparing for CA Final.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result January 2026

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA Inter Jan 2026 result on Sunday March 8, 2026.

A total of 1,05,526 candidates had appeared in the CA Inter Jan 2026 Group 1 exams. Out of them, 14,733 candidates cleared the exam, registering a pass percentage of 13.96. CA Inter Group II exam saw a pass percentage of 15.54, with 10,798 candidates clearing the exam out of 69,477 who appeared.

ICAI conducts these exams twice a year, in January and July.

The CA Intermediate January 2026 examinations were conducted in multiple shifts across centres in India and abroad. As per the official schedule, Group I exams were held on January 6, 8 and 10, while Group II exams were conducted on January 15, 17 and 19, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites at icai.nic.in and icai.org.

