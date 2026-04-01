UPSC CSE 2026: Jamia Millia RCA invites applications for free coaching

The Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia has invited applications for the free coaching with hostel facility from Minorities, SCs, STs and women who wish to appear in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary as well as Main exam 2026

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: The Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia has invited applications for the free coaching with hostel facility from Minorities, SCs, STs and women who wish to appear in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary as well as Main exam 2026.

"The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is inviting applications for Free Coaching (with hostel facility) to prepare for the Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) Examination 2026", the university said.

"Candidates from Minority, SC, ST, and Women communities can apply for this program", it added.

"The online application starts today i.e. April 01, 2026. The last date to submit the application form (online only) is May 26 2026", Jamia said.

Jamia RCA Entrance Exam Schedule

The selection of the candidates for Free Coaching will be held through a Written Test and Essay on June 06, 2026 in two sessions:

Paper I - General Studies (Objective type only): 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Paper II - Essey: 11:00 am to 01:00 pm

The result of written test will be declared on July 10, 2026.

The written test will be followed by personal interview. The personal interview will be held in online mode from July 16 to 31, 2026.

The university will conduct the entrance examinations in thirteen cities: Delhi, Jaipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Calicut (Kerala) and Ranchi (Bihar).

The result and final list of those selected will be published on the Jamia official website. The result will be declared on August 07, 2026.

Jamia RCA Entrance Test Pattern

The written test would comprise General Studies and CSAT (Objective Type) on UPSC model, and Essay Writing in English/Hindi/Urdu to test the candidate's ability to express themselves in an organized and structured manner. The duration of the test will be two hours.

RCA is a renowned academy in the field of coaching students for Civil Services. It provides free coaching and training for preparing for the Civil Services Examination for candidates from SC, ST, Women, and Minority communities.

RCA provides free coaching and training to the students with a structured learning environment, including a 24x7 library facility and an ecosystem that is one of the best in the country for aspirants of the Civil Services and other competitive examinations.

The academy has given many good results in the past, including the UPSC topper in the Civil Services Examination and other Central and State Services toppers. Since its inception, RCA has given more than 600 selections in Civil Services and other Central and State Services.

Application form and detailed information about the format of the entrance test, eligibility, test centres, facilities provided, etc are available on the website "admission.jamia.ac.in".

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