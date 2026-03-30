When White House was renamed as ‘Epstein Island’

In a major embarrassment for Donald Trump, the White House was recently renamed as ‘Epstein Island’ for some Google Pixel phone users in the United States

[U.S. President Donald Trump seen outside the White House in a file image.]

Washington: In a major embarrassment for Donald Trump, the White House was recently renamed as ‘Epstein Island’ for some Google Pixel phone users in the United States.

The White House is the official residence of the U.S. President.

Epstein Island refers to the Caribbean island of Little St. James, which had been owned by the convicted pedophile Jeffry Epstein. According to the prosecutors, the island served as the venue for sex trafficking and other abuses of minor girls involving some high-profile figures in business and politics, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an article Saturday March 28, 2026, local daily Washington Post reported that when its journalist tried calling the White House switchboard earlier this week, the name on screen indicated that they were contacting the “Epstein Island.”

Only users of Google’s Pixel phones experienced the issue. For those calling the presidential residence from other Android phones and iPhones, no name was displayed, the report said.

"Fake Edit"

Google spokesperson Matthew Flegal later told the newspaper that there was a “fake edit” in Google Maps that had been “briefly” picked up in the call identification feature of some Android phones.

The user behind it has been identified and blocked from making further edits because his actions violated Google’s policies, Flegal said.

The US Department of Justice released the final batch of over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images relating to Epstein’s case in January. The details of the Wall Street financier’s dealings with some of the most powerful people in the US and UK have only worsened the scandal.

US President Donald Trump had ordered the agency to release the files in November, following intense pressure from the lawmakers and his own supporters. The documents mention Trump’s name over 5,000 times, but without any indication of criminal activity. However, they have been heavily redacted, leaving many critics unconvinced.

Trimp has repeatedly denied having been friends with the disgraced financier, saying that he “never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these Crooked Democrats, and their Donors, did.”

A poll from the left-wing Zeteo website earlier this month found that 52% of those surveyed believed that Trump launched the ongoing war against Iran in order to distract the public from the Epstein files.

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