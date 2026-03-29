No Kings protests rock over 3,100 places in United States

Over 3,100 demonstrations were planned nationwide and staged in major U.S. cities such as Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco. U.S. media reports projected the protests involved some 900,000 people, making it the largest single-day protest event on record

Millions of Americans Saturday March 28, 2026 took to the streets in the third wave of "No Kings" rallies across the United States, protesting the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, ranging from military action in Iran to controversial immigration enforcement.

Over 3,100 demonstrations were planned nationwide and staged in major U.S. cities such as Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco. U.S. media reports projected the protests involved some 900,000 people, making it the largest single-day protest event on record, Xinhua reported.

"No Kings" organizers said that the previous two rounds of peaceful rallies drew more than 5 million people in June and 7 million in October 2025.

The protests were mainly against the U.S. military action in Iran, the January deaths of two U.S. citizens involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis, and what the organizers described as the excessive power of the Donald Trump administration, according to organizers.

Organizing groups included Indivisible, MoveOn, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

The Indivisible non-profit's co-executive director, Leah Greenberg, said Friday on the broadcast program Democracy Now! that Minnesota represented "the occupation of an American city, the unleashing of a reign of terror and racial profiling, that was pushed back by organized, nonviolent, disciplined people power."

In a similar protest October last year , over 7 million Americans had participated in more than 2,700 events across the United States.

"Stop the War"

On Saturday, the flagship rally was held at the Minnesota state Capitol in Saint Paul, where nearly 100,000 people participated despite chilly weather, organizers said. The State Patrol confirmed at least 50,000 participants.



The protesters, who hit the streets of the United States, were carrying the placards that read "No Kings", "Together We Rise", "Stop The Killings, Stop ICE Now", and "Bombing Children will not liberate them".

U.S. independent Senator Bernie Sanders, a politician from Vermont state and headline speaker at the Saint Paul flagship event, sharply criticized U.S. policies, noting Americans were lied to about the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, "and we are being lied to today about the war in Iran. This war must end immediately."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also addressed the crowd. Referring to the January ICE shootings and resulting fatalities, he said: "We demand justice for Renee Good and Alex Pretti. We will never forget what they did here."

Rock musician Bruce Springsteen performed his protest song "Streets of Minneapolis" at the rally, and hailed Minnesotans' resistance to the administration's immigration policies, noting, "Their bravery, their sacrifice, and their names will not be forgotten. Thanks, Minnesota, No Kings! No War!"

Protesters held up a massive sign on the Capitol steps reading, "We had whistles, they had guns. The revolution starts in Minneapolis."

Thousands also crowded New York City's Times Square, marching through Manhattan's Midtown neighbourhood. Police had to shut down the normally busy streets to make way for crowds. In October, the New York Police Department said more than 100,000 people had gathered across all five of the city's boroughs, according to BBC.

Actor Robert De Niro, one of the organizers, said that no U.S. president before Trump had posed "such an existential threat to our freedoms and security."

"The United States is starting a war that is unjust and unnecessary," Carolyn Rill, a demonstrator, told Xinhua, referring to the ongoing U.S. war on Iran. "They are also taking away money from important services of the U.S. federal government, hurting people's rights."

In St Paul, thousands packed the Capitol lawn for the flagship event. Musician Bruce Springsteen headlined the rally and praised residents for resisting a recent surge in immigration enforcement by US authorities.

"Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions"

Most gatherings remained peaceful, but there were clashes in Los Angeles, where police used tear gas after some protesters threw objects near a federal detention centre. Authorities said arrests were made when people refused to disperse.

The rallies, however, drew sharp criticism from Republican leaders.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed them as the work of leftist funding networks and said they lacked real public support.

The “only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them,” Jackson said in a statement.

The National Republican Congressional Committee also criticised the protests. “These hate America Rallies are where the far-left's most violent, deranged fantasies get a microphone,” NRCC spokesperson Maureen O'Toole said.

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