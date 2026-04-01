You've become redundant: Oracle to 30K terminated employees

In another round of lay-off, software major Oracle Tuesday March 31, 2026 fired around 30,000 employees saying they have become redundant

In another round of lay-off, software major Oracle Tuesday March 31, 2026 fired around 30,000 employees saying they have become redundant.

Of the 30,000 employees terminated by Oracle in its latest round of lay-off some 12,000 are Indians.

Oracle employs about 30,000 people in India, including those affected by the present round of layoffs. With the latest round of lay-off, around 40% of Indians working with Oracle have been fired.

According to news agency PTI Oracle informed the affected employees about organizational changes in an email sent at 06:00 am Wednesday April 01, 2026 - the first day of the new financial year, stating that “a decision has been taken to streamline the operations, and as a result, unfortunately, the position you currently hold will become redundant.”

In the termination emails sent from "Oracle Leadership," the company has reportedly offered 15 days’ salary for each completed year of service for the fired employees in India. It has also offered leave encashment, gratuity based on eligibility, and pay for a one-month notice period, apart from a two-month salary as a top-up for laid-off employees.

Founded in 1977, Oracle Corporation simply known as Oracke, is a major American multinational technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, enterprise software, databases, and applications.

Oracle is aggressively investing in AI infrastructure - data centers, GPU clusters, etc., to support its cloud growth and deals like the one with OpenAI. The layoffs are widely viewed as a cost-cutting move to help fund massive capital expenditures (tens of billions planned). The company's stock actually rose after the news broke, reflecting investor approval of the efficiency focus amid heavy AI spending, according to CNBC.

Oracle lay-off history

Oracle employs some 130,000 to 164,000 globally, as per a May 2025 estimate.

The March 2026 lay-off by Oracle is company's largest. The IT major had in August-September 2025 fired over 3,000 employees globally.

Oracle had also laid off hundreds of its employees post-Covid especially in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Some of the employees who were fired said that another round of job cuts is likely within a month.

Meanwhile, the fired employees are sharing horrowing accounts of how they were sacked without any prior notice.

Austin Massey, a Texas-based man, shared how his 30-week pregnant wife, Layla Massey, was impacted. In a LinkedIn post, he said that his wife, who worked at the company for four years, received the termination email at 6:00 am, with no prior warning or phone call.

"My wife is 30 weeks pregnant. This morning Oracle laid her off by email. She didn't walk in off the street. She interned there twice. She earned her spot on that team," he wrote, reflecting on his wife's career at Oracle.

"She went full time and never stopped giving more than what was asked. She built products, shipped code, created content for Oracle's own channels, mentored interns, and ran social evangelism for FreeSQL using her own audience", he wrote the LinkedIn post.

"This morning she woke up locked out of every Oracle system she had access to. No call. No meeting. No manager. No warning. Just an email. And a DocuSign. That's it. That's how they did it. We have a 17-month-old at home", he added.

"And Oracle couldn't pick up the phone", he wrote.

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