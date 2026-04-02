CBSE Launches New Curriculum for Classes 9 to 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched new Curriculum and Syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 which will be implemented from the Academic Year 2026-27

CBSE Curriculum for 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched new Curriculum and Syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 which will be implemented from the Academic Year 2026-27.

In an official announcement the CBSE said, the new curriculum has been released for Senior Secondary classes i.e., Class 11 and 12, on April 1, 2026 whereas the curriculum for secondary classes (Class 9 and 10) will be released on April 2.

"As the CBSE is implementing the scheme of studies recommended in National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-2023) in Class IX from this year, the Curriculum for Classes IX and X will be released on April 2, 2026", the board said.

"A special webinar will be conducted for clarification on the Scheme of Studies and other changes outlined in the initial pages of the Curriculum Secondary Part-I 2026–27", the CBSE notification said.

"The webinar will be organised in the auditorium at CBSE Headquarters, CBSE Integrated Office Complex, Sector-23, Dwarka, at 3:00 PM on April 2, 2026 for the release of the Class IX curriculum", the board said.

The complete Curriculum documents for Classes IX–XII will be available at the usual place on the CBSE Academic Portal.

The CBSE has asked all the affiliated schools to download the complete curriculum, including the initial pages, and share it widely with teachers and students for immediate reference.

Schools have also been advised to make necessary arrangements for implementing the changes in accordance with the guidelines provided in the initial pages.

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