First year B Ed student cracks CTET 2026 in first attempt

Inamur Rehman Hazfizur Rehman, a first year B.Ed. student of Malegaon, has cracked the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) result of which was declared by the CBSE two days ago.

CTET 2026: Inamur Rehman Hazfizur Rehman, a first year B.Ed. student of Malegaon, has cracked the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) result of which was declared by the CBSE two days ago.

The CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) is conducted twice a year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The first edition of the year is conducted in February and the second edition in July.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2026 this year on February 07 and 08, 2026 in over 140 cities across India. The result was announced on March 30, 2026.

The CTET exam is meant for teachers. However, the first, second and third year students of B.Ed. can also appear in the exam as per the NCTE guidelines.

The exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India as many teachers struggle to crack it.

CTET 2026 Result at a glance

Out of the total 23,24,625 candidates who appeared in Paper 1 and Paper 2 CTET exams, only 5,97,061 candidates passed with an overall pass percentage of a meager 25.68%. The pass percentage of CTET Paper 1 is 33.69% whereas that of Paper 2 is 18.56%.

Inamur Rehman is one of the successful candidates.

The success of Inamur Rehman is siginificant as he is a first year B.Ed student.

Inamur Rehman is currently studying at A.M. College of Education in Malegaon.

Inamur Rehman had earlier also cleared the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) in 2024 in his first attempt. The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) is a key exam for those looking to qualify as Assistant Professors in Maharashtra and Goa.

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