Makkah International Airport gets official nod

The Holy City of Makkah al Mukarramah is finally set to get its own international airport

[Millions of Muslims from around the world travel to Makkah al Mukarramah to perform Hajj and Umrah.]

Makkah al Mukarramah: The Holy City of Makkah al Mukarramah is finally set to get its own international airport.

Millions of Muslims from around the world travel to Makkah al Mukarramah to perform Hajj and Umrah. But, due to absence of airport, pilgrims first arrive at the Saudi Coastal City of Jeddah – some 80 kms from Makkah, and then travel by road to reach the Holy City.

Demand to develop airport in Makkah for the ease of the pilgrims has been regularly raised from different circles. The authorities have now finally decided to meet these demands.

“Approval has been secured for the strategic and economic investment directions to develop Makkah Airport to global standards, aimed at serving millions of visitors”, Saleh Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City (RCMC) and the Holy Sites, said in an interview with Harvard Business Review.

In-depth feasibility studies for the Makkah Airport built to full international specifications have been completed. The strategic, economic, and investment directions for the project have been formally approved.

“The RCMC will partner with the private sector to determine the best investment and operating model for the airport going forward”, Al Rasheed said.

What is the Location of Makkah Airport?

For decades, the idea of a Makkah airport was officially rejected by Saudi aviation authorities, Religious restrictions have long prevented airport construction within the holy city’s boundaries, as aircraft are not permitted to fly over the Kaaba.

With the latest announcement regarding the development of Makkah Airport seen as the most authoritative statement ever made on the subject and coming directly from the head of the body responsible for Makkah’s development, speculations are rife about the location of the upcoming airport.

It is being reported that the Makkah Airport will not be in the limits of Hara, and will be part of the Al-Faisaliyah project — a planned new city under development between Makkah and Jeddah.

Al-Faisaliyah is described as an extension of Makkah city — starting from the holy city’s legal boundary and ending at the western shoreline.

Also Watch: The Makkah Grand Mosque In 2030



Beyond the airport and seaport, the development will serve as headquarters for all government entities in the Makkah region, forming a fully integrated urban and infrastructure project rather than a standalone airport development.

An earlier statement of Emir of Makkah, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, is also viral wherein he is discussing the plans for a major new development west of Makkah that will also include an international airport and a seaport as part of the Al-Faisaliyah project.

Interestingly, Madinah al Munawwarah got direct air connectivity with a small airfield in 1950, and a full-fledged Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport inaugurated in 2015.

The Madinah International Airport is also located around 15 kms from Masjid Nabawi, The Prophet’s Mosque – far away from the Haram limits.

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