Meghalaya SSLC Result 2026 Date Officially Confirmed

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has officially confirmed the date and time to announce the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination result 2026

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Date: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has officially confirmed the date and time to announce the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination result 2026.

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Class 10 SSLC exams from January 30 to February 11, 2026.

After successfully conducting the board exams, the Meghalaya board is now in the final stage of result preparation.

In a statement released to the media, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education said the result will be declared on April 07, 2026.

"Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam 2026 result will be announced on April 07, 2026 at 11.00 AM", the board said.

Once declared, the results of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) SSLC Class X will be available for download on the board's official website "mbose.in".

Steps to check Meghalaya board SSLC 2026 Result

Go to the official websites by clicking here: mbose.in

Enter your roll number Or name

Click on Find Results

Take a printout and save the result for future reference.

Students can also check their result via SMS and DigiLocker. To check result via SMS, Type MBOSE10 <Roll No> and send to 5676750 e.g. MBOSE10 20577 send to 5676750.

The students, who appeared in the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams, can check and download their marksheets from the official websites using the steps given above.

MBOSE 10th Result 2025

The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board exams last year were held between February 10 and February 25, 2025 and the result, along with Merit List of Toppers, was announced on April 5, 2025.

The overall pass percentage last year was 87.10%.

Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh had jointly bagged the first position in MBOSE Class 10 SSLC exam 2025.

The second position was also obtained by two students – Evanshan Nongrum and Pori Pandey. There were three students in the third position – Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting.

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