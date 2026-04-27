DeepSeek unpacks V4 with 75% discount offer



The Chinese rival of OpenAI and other U.S. AI leaders, DeepSeek has launched its new AI model V4 bundled with a lot new features that too on a huge discount of 75%

The Chinese rival of OpenAI and other U.S. AI leaders, DeepSeek has launched its new AI model V4 bundled with a lot new features that too on a huge discount of 75%.

DeepSeek had stormed the AI market last year with the launch of its open source AI models that were faster than OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and others.

On April 24, 2026, DeepSeek rolled out the preview of its long-awaited Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence model V4, and on the very next day dropped bomb shell by announcing a discount of 75% on its all variants.

"DeepSeek-V4 Preview is officially live & open-sourced! Welcome to the era of cost-effective 1M context length... DeepSeek-V4-Pro: 1.6T total / 49B active params. Performance rivaling the world's top closed-source models... DeepSeek-V4-Flash: 284B total / 13B active params. Your fast, efficient, and economical choice", the Chinese AI giant wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on April 24, 2026.

A day later, on April 25, DeepSeek wrote, "DeepSeek-V4-Pro API is 75% OFF until May 5th, 2026, 15:59 (UTC Time)! Don't miss out on this massive discount."

"Integration Updates... Claude Code: Set model to deepseek-v4-pro[1m] to unlock 1M context.... OpenCode: Update to v1.14.24+... OpenClaw: Update to v2026.4.24+", it added.

DeepSeek V4 Price

The deepseek-v4-pro model is currently offered at a limited-time 75% discount, valid until 2026/05/05 15:59 UTC, the company said.

"For all models, the input cache hit price has been reduced to 1/10 of the launch price", it added.

The model names deepseek-chat and deepseek-reasoner will be deprecated in the future. "For compatibility, they correspond to the non-thinking mode and thinking mode of deepseek-v4-flash, respectively", the company said.

Users should note that DeepSeek-V4 is seamlessly integrated with leading AI agents like Claude Code, OpenClaw and OpenCode.





Huawei in, Nvidia out

DeepSeek developed its latest version in a close collaboration with Huawei, in contrasts with its past reliance on Nvidia's AI chips, according to Reuters.

Huawei confirmed its chips were used in some of the DeepSeek V4's training process.

"Huawei's Ascend chips are the country's best homegrown alternative to Nvidia, and supporting DeepSeek V4 shows that top Chinese AI models can now run-on Chinese hardware", He Hui, Director of Semiconductor Research at consultancy Omdia, said.

Almost all AI models are trained and run-on chips made by Nvidia. And DeepSeek's pivot to Huawei underscores concerns raised by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that the US firm risks losing its developer ecosystem in China due to US export controls and Beijing's push for self-sufficiency.

"The day that DeepSeek comes out on Huawei first, that is a horrible outcome for our nation," Huang said on a podcast this month.

Meanwhile, soon after the launch, the V4 became the fastest model to trend at the top spot on Hugging Face, a popular developer forum for sharing and running machine learning models, said Lewis Tunstall, a machine learning engineer at Hugging Face.

DeepSeek V4 Pro features

Enhanced Agentic Capabilities: Open-source SOTA in Agentic Coding benchmarks.

Open-source SOTA in Agentic Coding benchmarks. Rich World Knowledge: Leads all current open models, trailing only Gemini-3.1-Pro.

Leads all current open models, trailing only Gemini-3.1-Pro. World-Class Reasoning: Beats all current open models in Math/STEM/Coding, rivaling top closed-source models.

DeepSeek V4 Flash features

Reasoning capabilities closely approach V4-Pro.

Performs on par with V4-Pro on simple Agent tasks.

Smaller parameter size, faster response times, and highly cost-effective API pricing.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic