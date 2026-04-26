Cole Allen, WH Correspondents' Dinner Shooter, is Award Winning Teacher



The American Security Agencies Saturday April 25, 2026 identified the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter as Cole Thomas Allen, and soon reports surfaced that he is a highly educated person and had even won the best teacher award in 2024

Washington: The American Security Agencies Saturday April 25, 2026 identified the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter as Cole Thomas Allen, and soon reports surfaced that he is a highly educated person and had even won the best teacher award in 2024.

Cole Allen became known to the world after the shooting incident outside a Washington hotel where White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was hosted.

Among others, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other cabinet ministers were present.

Even as the event was yet to reach its zenith, the shooting incident took place.

“Shots fired,” the US Secret Service agents screamed, and rushed to evacuate Trump, Melania, Vance and other US officials from venue.

Videos online showed US Secret Service agents holding JD Vance from his shoulders while pushing him out.

The next after JD Vance was Donald Trump. The US Secret Service agents pulled him off his chair. In the melee, Trump fell on the ground as US Security Service agents helped him off the stage, videos showed.

The American Security Agencies later identified the shooter as Cole Allen Thomas from Torrance, California. Trump later also released his photographs.

Who is Cole Allen?

Minutes after the identity of the WH Correspondents’ Dinner was revealed, social media users came out with more images and details about him.

It was found that Cole Allen is a highly educated tutor and amateur video game developer. A May 2025 profile photo of Cole Tomas Allen, appears to match the appearance of the man in a photo of the alleged shooter. The photo, posted to the social networking site LinkedIn, shows him in a cap and gown after graduating with a master’s degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills, according to Greenwich Times.

Allen, 31, earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. He listed his involvement there in a Christian student fellowship and a campus group that battled with Nerf guns.

A local ABC station in Los Angeles included an interview with Allen during his senior year of college as part of a story about new technologies to help people as they age. He had developed a prototype for a new type of emergency brake for wheelchairs.

Some social media users claimed that Cole Allen had won the “Teacher of the Month” award by C2 Education of Torrance in December 2024. Allen's online resume also says he worked for the last six years at C2 Education, a company that offers admissions counseling and test preparation services to aspiring college students. Moreover, a 2024 post on the company’s Facebook page listed Allen as the company’s teacher of the month.

Saturday's shooting incident outside the Washington Hilton Hotel took place amidst the huge anger against Donald Trump and his administration for their controversial policies, and war mongering and blind support to Israel and Zionist lobbies.

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