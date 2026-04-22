The Strokes Star, Julian Casablancas, slams 'white privilege' of US Zionists

Julian Casablancas, The Strokes' lead singer, during an extended episode of the viral online talk show SubwayTakes, has called out the ‘white privilege’ of Zionists in the United States.

Julian Casablancas, The Strokes' lead singer, during an extended episode of the viral online talk show SubwayTakes, has called out the ‘white privilege’ of Zionists in the United States.

On board the New York City subway for comedian Kareem Rahma’s programme, where guests declare and defend their oft-humorous, sometimes serious "takes", Julian Casablancas shared a series of opinions, from light-hearted views on banning long voice notes and modern cars being "just the worst", to more sober takes, including one which he says might "end his career".

"American Zionists get the benefits of white privileged people, but talk like they are Black people during slavery," the band’s frontman argued in his 4th and final take in the extended version of the interview published on YouTube this Tuesday.

"One hundred percent agree. I've never seen something so shocking, where they are like, 'I'm so oppressed'", Rahma responded.

"I'm like, 'you're going to a wedding in Tel Aviv right now when there are 80,000-plus dead people, including women and children half a mile away'. Absolutely fucked, and, you know what? I don't think it's bad to say that," Rahma added, referring to the Genocide of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip at the hand of the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF).

Casablancas then responded to arguments often made by defenders of Israel's assault, including the Hamas-led 7 October 2023 attacks on the country, by making an analogy to Native American and slave rebellions in the Americas, which he argues “were violent” but "didn't mean it was okay to do what we did... and didn’t mean slavery is not bad".

When delving deeper into his take on American Zionism, Casablancas adopts a more sympathetic tone, saying he "can’t be mad" at those with ingrained views, blaming "indoctrination" and the "brainwashing" of people who had information "rammed down their throat".

Ending on a more optimistic note, the rock star says that "people are awakening" when asked if he is hopeful for the future.

Two days ago Julian Casablancas had also slammed the censorship and removal of Iran LEGO videos mocking Donald Trump, and the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“I was tempted to come out with a laptop and show you guys those Iran LEGO videos. You guys see those? More facts than your local news, but they were taken down. YouTube or Government or whatever. Land of the free, am I right?" said the lead singer of American rock band The Strokes at Coachella.

[With inputs from the Middle East Eye.]

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