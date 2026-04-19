In Pictures: 1st Batch of Hajj 2026 Pilgrims Arrive in Makkah, Madinah

The first batch of pilgrims arrived in Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah as Hajj 2026 operations formally kicked off Saturday April 18, 2026

Hajj 2026: The first batch of pilgrims arrived in Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah as Hajj 2026 operations formally kicked off Saturday April 18, 2026.

The flights carrying pilgrims from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Türkiye landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah from where pilgrims travelled by road and trains to The Two Holy Cities.

Saudi Arabia has allocated India a quota of 175,025 and Pakistan 179,210 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj. Likewise other countries too have been allotted pilgrim quota based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries.

The Indian Hajj pilgrims after their arrival at Madinah airport were received by Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, along with other senior Saudi and Indian officials.

Suhel Khan also inspected facilities at the airport and met Indian community volunteers assisting Hajj pilgrims.

Makkah Route Initiative

Pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Malaysia arrived for Hajj 2026 under the Makkah Route Initiative. Established in 2017 and officially activated in 2019, the Makkah Route Initiative is a revolutionary program aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience for worshipers from Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Türkiye, Maldives and the Ivory Coast.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior later expanded the Makkah Route Initiative to 17 entry points across 10 countries that included Senegal and Brunei Darussalam which will enjoy the facilities for the first time this year.

The initiative is designed to provide a seamless, high-quality Hajj experience by completing all entry procedures in pilgrims’ home countries. This includes the electronic issuance of Hajj visas, passport control, and verification of health requirements at the departure airport.

Additionally, luggage is coded and sorted according to accommodation arrangements in Saudi Arabia, allowing pilgrims to board dedicated buses upon arrival in Makkah and Madinah without waiting at baggage claim.

The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the ministries of foreign affairs, health, Hajj and Umrah, and other government entities. Since its launch in 2017, it has served 1,254,994 pilgrims.

Haj performed annually is one of the five pillars of Islam. The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

[With inputs from Arab News]

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