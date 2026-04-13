Meet Peter Magyar who ended Viktor Orban's 16-yr-rule in Hungary



Peter Magyar is the Man of the Hour, after ending the Viktor Mihály Orbán’s 16-year-long right-wing rule in Hungary, and probably also the country’s tussle with the European Union (EU) and NATO

Peter Magyar is the Man of the Hour. He ended the Viktor Mihály Orbán’s 16-year-long right-wing rule in Hungary, and probably also the country’s tussle with the European Union (EU) and NATO.

As per the final results announced Monday April 13, 2026, Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party won an overwhelming 138 of the total 199 seats in the National Assembly. Whereas the ruling Fidesz–KDNP of Viktor Orbán could win just 55 seats.

With the super majority and landslide victory in the 2026 General Elections, Peter Magyar is all set to become the new Prime Minister of Hungary.

Viktor Orbán served as Prime Minister of Hungary from 1998 to 2002 and again from 2010 until April 2026.

His defeat is seen as a rejection of prolonged one-party rule, amid ongoing concerns over corruption and EU relations.

Peter Magyar Political Journey

Like Viktor Orbán, Peter Magyar is also a Lawyer, and interestingly, he was part of Orban’s inner circle.

Such was Magyar’s influence in the Fidesz Party that his wife Judit Varga went on to serve as Justice Minister in Viktor Orbán’s cabinet.

Magyar broke with Fidesz Party and joined the previously low-profile Tisza Party in 2024. The immediate reason for Magyar’s decision to part ways with Orban was a presidential pardon for a man convicted in a child sex-abuse cover-up case (his ex-wife was involved and resigned).

Magyar later used corruption, law and order, EU frozen funds and Hungary’s strained relation with the EU and NATO as key poll planks to position himself as a “reformer”.

The mover worked and Magyar's center-right, pro-EU Tisza Party registered a landslide victory in the 2026 Parliamentary Elections.

“Tonight, truth prevailed over lies”, Magyar told supporters in his Victory Speech.

“Today, we won because Hungarians didn’t ask what their homeland could do for them; they asked what they could do for their homeland. You found the answer. And you followed through”, he said.

Who is Peter Magyar?

Péter Magyar was born on March 16, 1981 in Hungary’s capital Budapest. A lawyer and seasoned diplomat, Magyar serves as the President of the Tisza Party which overthrew the ruling Fidesz Party in the 2026 Hungary Elections.

Magyar’s family has been politically active. His great-uncle, Ferenc Mádl, was former president of Hungary.

In the 2010s, Magyar held roles in Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focusing on EU legislation in Brussels. In 2011, he joined the Permanent Representation of Hungary to the European Union in Brussels.

Magyar’s rise to power has also been marred by scandals, including charges of domestic violence by his former wife, Varga.

Soon after Magyar posted her recording on Facebook in March 2024, she wrote on the social media platform: “I said what he wanted to hear so I could get away as soon as possible. In a situation like this, any person can say things they don’t mean in a state of intimidation.”

“Peter Magyar made a secret recording of his former spouse, me, in our home and now used this to achieve his political goals. He is not worthy of anybody’s trust,” she added.

In February this year, he was accused of a sex scandal and drug use after photos of an apartment and a bed circulated on social media.

While he admitted visiting the apartment, and said he was intimate with his former girlfriend with her consent, he rejected allegations that he consumed drugs. He also accused his former girlfriend of luring him into a “honey trap”.

Magyar’s victory in the 2026 elections and the end of Orbán’s rule also signal a new beginning in Hungary- European Union (EU) relation.

[With inputs from Al Jazeera. Falak Ather Faizee is a Trainee at ummid.com.]

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