Religion Means Respect: Namita Thapar, abused over Namaz benefits, reminds Hindus

Namita Thapar, a healthcare professional who is being abused for highlighting the benefits of Namaaz in a strongly worded message dropped on social media, reminded the Hindus about the importance of respect for all religions.

Namita Thapar, a healthcare professional who is being abused for highlighting the benefits of Namaaz in a strongly worded message dropped on social media, reminded the Hindus about the importance of respect for all religions.

Shark Tank India Judge, Entrepreneur and Angel Investor Namita Thapar was trolled after she shared a video highlighting the health benefits of Namaz or Salah – one of the five pillars of Islam which Muslims around the world offer five times in a day.

After facing sustained online abuse over the Namaz benefit video, Namita finally broke her silence Monday and called out the trolling and personal attacks directed not only at her but also at her aged mother.

In the video message, Namita said in the past she had made several videos highlighting the benefits of Yoga Asanas, Surya Namaskar and also those related to Hindu religion but was never abused.

“But since last three week my mother and I are being abused, non stop. For what? For making a reel highlighting the health benefits of Namaz? I am a healthcare professional. I’ve made several reels on Hindu rituals and their health benefits as well… Every Yoga Day, I share videos on Asanas, especially Surya Namaskar, and no one said anything then”, she said.

“I’ve been taught that ‘R for Religion’ means ‘R for Respect’… Is this what respect looks like, especially towards women?” she asked.

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I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

“When the Women’s Reservation Bill didn’t pass , everyone spoke up, but when women are disrespected like this, why the silence?

“I learnt long ago that no one will stand up for you… You have to speak up for yourself. So to all my trolls, please continue, but remember, Hinduism has a concept called karma, and I am a proud Hindu… Continue at your own discretion because god's watching you all”, she said.

“And for all the Proud, Educated Hindus, who believe religion means respect, especially for women, negative reels meri bahut viral hogyi, ab yeh waali viral kar ke dikhaao (Many of my negative reels got viral, now make this go viral)”, she said.

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