Palestinian Evacuees: Escaping Ordeal in Gaza, Entering Another in France



A Palestinian family evacuated from Gaza to France says French authorities have separated three children from their parents after allegations of abuse that the family strongly denies and courts have not substantiated with evidence

A Palestinian family evacuated from Gaza to France says French authorities have separated three children from their parents after allegations of abuse that the family strongly denies and courts have not substantiated with evidence. The abduction took place in cooperation with an organization that describes itself as supporting Gaza genocide survivors.

The case centers on three siblings (Rabhi (11), Nour (10), and Hussam al-Din (8)) who arrived in France with their father and grandfather after fleeing Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The French Foreign Ministry facilitated their evacuation in late 2023. Their mother, Raghda Al-Sheikh, remained trapped in Gaza, hoping to reunite with them later.

Instead, the family says, they were torn apart again.

Children Removed After Contact With Palestinian Association

According to the children’s grandfather, Rabhi Al-Sheikh, the incident began in Grenoble, where the family had settled after evacuation. Women who presented themselves as close family friends regularly spent time with the children and gained the family’s trust over several months.

In July 2024, they took the children under the pretext of enrolling them in a summer camp. The children did not return.

“For a week, we had no idea where they were,” the grandfather told Quds News Network .

He later discovered that the women were volunteers with a Paris-based Palestinian association known as “Palestine Nous Rassemble.” He said they had never disclosed this affiliation before the incident.

Shortly after taking the children, the women filed a complaint accusing the father of abuse.

No Medical or School Evidence Presented

The family firmly denies the allegations. They say no medical or school reports support claims of abuse. According to testimony presented in court, even the judge acknowledged the absence of documented evidence.

During a hearing on March 30, 2026, the children reportedly expressed a desire to reconnect with their family. Lawyers representing the father, the children, and social services all supported restoring contact between the children and their parents.

A reception center in Moristelle also recommended rebuilding family ties.

Despite this, the judge extended the children’s placement in state care for another year, relying primarily on the association’s account, according to the family.

Deception and Exploitation

The grandfather described the relationship with the women as “close and familial” until the day before the children were taken. He said the association’s representative later visited him and promised to resolve the issue without police involvement, asking him not to file a complaint.

The family also stresses that the women used the children’s names and photos to raise donations under the banner of supporting Gaza, prompting them to cut ties.

Quds News Network contacted the association for comment but received no response.

Mother Trapped in Gaza Pleads for Reunion

Meanwhile, the children’s mother remains in Gaza, where she has been displaced and now lives in a shelter after her home was destroyed.

In statements reported by Al Jazeera Net, she said communication with her children has been nearly impossible. Ongoing bombardment, displacement, and telecommunications outages have cut most contact.

“I am very afraid for them,” she said. “I fear they will be taken from me forever.”

She added that she does not know who is caring for her children or how they are being raised. She also fears they may lose their language, religion, and cultural identity after nearly two years of separation.

Escaping One Ordeal, Entering Another

The case unfolds as Gaza continues to face a deep humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, more than 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced, many multiple times. Over 1.2 million people have lost their homes.

Although a ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israeli attacks and restrictions on aid continue, worsening conditions across the enclave.

The Al-Sheikh family insists the case is humanitarian, not political. They are calling on French authorities, child rights organizations, and international actors to intervene and reunite the children with their parents.

They argue that separating children from their family without clear evidence violates fundamental rights, including those protected under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which affirms a child’s right to remain with their family.

“We escaped war believing we would be safe,” the grandfather said. “But we were wrong.”

As legal proceedings continue, the family hopes growing public attention will help bring the children back home.

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