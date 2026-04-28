Israeli ally UAE quits OPEC, OPEC+



The United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the Israeli allies in the Middle East, has announced to quit OPEC and OPEC+ amidst the crisis the world is facing because of the US-Israel led Zionist war on Iran

[UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, who is called The devil of the Arabs and the godfather of division and destruction in two continents, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a file image]

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the Israeli allies in the Middle East, has announced to quit OPEC and OPEC+ amidst the crisis the world is facing because of the US-Israel led Zionist war on Iran.

About OPEC, OPEC+

OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, was founded on September 14, 1960 in Baghdad by 5 founding members - Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

OPEC currently comprises of 12 member countries with the addition of new members - Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Republic of the Congo.

OPEC+ is a powerful alliance between OPEC members and 10 non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia formed in 2016 to manage global oil supply and prices. OPEC+ controls roughly 59% of global oil production.

The United Arab Emirates joined OPEC in 1967 through the emirate of Abu Dhabi, prior to the formation of the UAE federation in 1971. But the Emirate has on Tuesday April 28, 2026 announced to end its nearly six decades long association with OPEC.

In a statement releases via the state run WAM news agency, the UAE said it has taken the decision to quit OPEC and OPEC+ keeping into mind “its national interests”.

The move, which will take effect on Friday May 01, 2026, reflects “the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile”, the statement said.

“During our time in the organisation, we made significant contributions and even greater sacrifices for the benefit of all. However, the time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates”, the UAE said.

United States President Donald Trump has previously accused OPEC of “ripping off the rest of the world” by inflating oil ⁠prices.

Trump also linked US military support for ⁠the Gulf with oil prices, saying that while the US defends OPEC members, they “exploit this by imposing high oil prices”.

The UAE’s decision to quit OPEC and OPEC+ comes at the time when the world is facing oil crisis first because of the US-Israeli war on Iran, and now due to the US blockade of Iranian ports and Iranian blockade of Strait of Hormuz.

The latest development also reflects the UAE's pro-Israeli and pro-Zionist move - which came to fore when it announced diplomatic ties with Israel and later played in the hands of Zionists to destablise the region.

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