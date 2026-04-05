KEAM 2026: Candidates in Gulf given option to change exam center

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has given options to candidates, who are in the Gulf countries and have registered for KEAM 2026 Entrance Examination, to change their exam centers

KEAM 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has given options to candidates, who are in the Gulf countries and have registered for KEAM 2026 Entrance Examination, to change their exam centers.

The option to change KEAM Exam Centers has been given to candidates due to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

"In light of the current conflict situation in the Middle East, many candidates who selected the UAE (Sharjah) as their KEAM examination center are facing significant difficulties. Consequently, examination centers for KEAM are being arranged in UAE (Sharjah), Kuwait and Bahrain", the CEE Kerala said in an official notification.

Facility has been made available for KEAM 2026 applicants to change the Engineering, Pharmacy entrance examination centers in Gulf countries through KEAM -2026 Portal.

The CEE Kerala has also listed 04 options for the eligible candidates to change the center

Option for Kerala Centers: Candidates who originally chose the UAE as their center will have the opportunity to switch to any examination center within Kerala if they are in Kerala and facing travel difficulties to Middle East. Option for Gulf Centers: Candidates who originally chose Kerala as their center, but are currently residing in Gulf countries may opt for a Gulf-based examination center if they are facing travel difficulties to Kerala. Switching to Kuwait: Candidates who chose the UAE as their center but who wish to select Kuwait can now select Kuwait as their examination center. Switching to Bahrain: Candidates who chose the UAE as their center but who wish to select Bahrain can now select Bahrain as their examination center.

Steps to change KEAM Exam Centre

Go to the KEAM official website: " cee.kerala.gov.in ".

". Log in using Application No, Password and Access Code

Click on 'Change Centre' under the Menu

Select centre of your choice

Click on Submit button

Candidates should note that the facility to change the Engineering and Pharmacy entrance examination centres in Gulf countries will be available on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance examinations from April 04 to 07, 2026 till 1.00 PM.

KEAM 2026 Date

Candidates should note that the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala conducts Entrance Exam for Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Medical Courses.

However, the KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy will be held first followed by entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses.

As per the KEAM 2026 time table and schedule released by the CEE Kerala, the Engineering and Pharmacy entrance tests will be held over five days - from April 13 to 25, 2026, in a single shift each day, running from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM. Candidates are however advised to reach the exam centre at 12:00 PM.

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