All eyes on Cristiano Ronald as Al-Nassr readies to take on Al Najma

All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr FC gears up to take on Al Najma SC Friday April 03, 2026 as part of the 27th round of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26

Saudi Pro League: All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr FC gears up to take on Al Najma SC Friday April 03, 2026 as part of the 27th round of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 coming after Eid break.

Al-Nassr Skipper Ronaldo has been absent from the leading Saudi football club’s last few matches – first because of his controversial protest, and later because of the injuries that forced the legendary Portuguese footballer to travel to Madrid in Spain to seek treatment from his personal medical staff.

Ronaldo, or CR7 as his fans love to call him, is however back in Saudi Arabia , and is all set to hit the ground when Al Nassr meets Al Najma for the latest match of the Saudi Pro League 27th Matchweek at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday April 03, 2026.

After arriving in Saudi Arabia last week, Ronaldo is seen practicing at the House of Al Nassr where teammates are upbeat seeing their Captain back in action.

During Al Nassr's training session Wednesday, Ronaldo captured everyone's attention by scoring a technically impressive goal. It was a precise cross from the right wing by Sultan, Ronaldo twisted his body mid-air to connect with the ball using a deft backheel, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

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Al Nassr Latest SPL Standings

After the end of the Matchweek 26, the Al Nassr FC is leading the Saudi Pro League standings with 67 points. Al Nassr's scorecard in SPL Table reads an impressive 22W, 1D, 3L, 71GF, 19GA, 52GD and 67 points.

Al-Nassr is followed by Al-Hilal (64 points) and Al Ahli Saudi FC (62 points). Al Qadsiyah is on the 4th place with 60 points.

What makes Al Nassr performance this Saudi Pro League season is that it won all all of the 10 opening matches - a record in SPL history .

The SPL giant however met with debacles after this historic fate. But, 3 defeats and 1 draw later AL Nassr fought back and has won as many as 12 matches since January 17, 2026, many of these matches without Skipper Ronaldo. This includes Al Najma vs Al Nassr played at Al-Najma Club Stadium in Saudi City of Unaizah on February 26, 2026 .

On personal count, Ronaldo is also in race for Saudi Pro League Top Goal Scorer title currently held by Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi. Toney is currently the top goal scorer in Saudi Pro League with 25 goals. Julián Andrés Quiñones of Al Qadsiah is at 2nd place with 24 goals whereas Ronaldo is on 3rd spot with 21 goals.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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