SPL 25-26 MW27: Al Nassr leads, Ronaldo narrows gap as top goal scorer

Al-Nassr Saudi FC continues to lead as the top team whereas Cristiano Ronaldo narrows the gap as top goal scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 standings released after Matchweek 27 ending Sunday April 05, 2026.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 MW27: Al-Nassr Saudi FC continues to lead as the top team whereas Cristiano Ronaldo narrows the gap as top goal scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 standings released after Matchweek 27 ending Sunday April 05, 2026.

Al Nassr SPL Table 2025/26 MW27

As per the latest SPL Table Standings released by Roshn Saudi League (RSL), the official sponsor of the ongoing Saudi Pro League Season, Al Nassr FC is leading the SPL Table with 70 points winning 23 of the 27 matches the leading Saudi Football Club has played so far.

On Friday April 03, 2026, Al-Nassr defeated Al Najma.

The highlight of the Al Nassr vs Al Najma was the comeback of Al-Nassr Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo. And, Ronaldo did not disappoint the football fans as he scored brace, and with teammate Sadio Mane, defeated Al Najma 5-2.

Al-Nassr victory over Al-Najma Friday was the Saudi football club's 13th consecutive victory of Al-Nassr since it faced debacle before Jan 17.

In another match of the latest week, Al Ahli Saudi FC defeated Damac 3-0 but Al Hilal could not win its match against Al Taawoun. The Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal match Saturday ended in a draw (2-2). In Al-Ahli vs Damac match played on Saturday, the goal of Ivan Toney was the highlight.

This leaves Al-Hilal and Al Ahli Saudi FC both the teams with 65 points each in the Saudi Pro League standings table. Al Qadsiyah, who was defeated by Al-Aittifaq Sunday, is on the 4th place with 60 points.

SPL Top Goal Scorer

Al-Nassr Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who is lagging behind other footballers in the Saudi Pro League Chart of top goal scorer, narrowed the gap but Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC and Al-Qadisiyah forward and winger, Julián Andrés Quiñones, who scored brace against Al-Ettifaq Saturday, jointly share the top spot with 26 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the highest goal scorer in international football, is at 3rd place with 23 goals - thanks to the two goals he scored against Al Najma. With this, the Portuguese star raised his all-time career tally to 967 goals for club and country, moving within 33 goals of the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark.

In the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo reached 97 goals in 100 appearances, edging closer to the 100-goal milestone in the competition since joining Al Nassr in January 2023.

He made his league debut for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq on January 22, 2023, in a match that ended 1-0, while his first league goal came against Al Fateh on February 3, 2023.

Ronaldo reached his 50th league goal during his 50th appearance, which came against Al Raed on August 22, 2024, and marked his 100th appearance in the competition in the latest victory over Al Najmah on April 3, 2026.

His latest brace not only secured another win for Al Nassr but also brought him within touching distance of both the 100-goal mark in the Saudi Pro League and the historic 1,000-goal milestone in his professional career.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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