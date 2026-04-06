UK Monarch issues Easter message after accusations he cares Muslims more

British King, Charles III, issued Easter Day message, though belated, after he was accused by a section of Christians he cared Muslims and Islam more

London: British King, Charles III, issued Easter Day message, though belated, after he was accused by a section of Christians he cared Muslims and Islam more.

King Charles III had earlier issued Ramadan and Eid greetings to Muslims in UK and around the world.

“Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan,” the King’s Ramadan greeting read.

In March, as Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long fast, Buckingham Palace also published a post reading, “Eid Mubarak to Muslims celebrating in the UK and around the world.”

However, a section of Christians were left disappointed after Buckingham Palace said the King will not issue the Easter Day greetings observed on Sunday April 05, 2026.

British Royal Faces Anger

The announcement drew criticism from social media users with several British Christian clerics criticized the Royal family’s initial refusal to do the same for the country’s largest religious community.

Gavin Ashenden, a former chaplain to the late Queen Elizabeth II, issued a statement in which he suggested that the King’s silence gave his subjects the impression that the monarch “is more sympathetic to Islam.”

He added that this was particularly disheartening at a time when “Christianity throughout the West – but particularly in this country, and Anglicanism above all – is beginning to sink into decay.”

Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar similarly wrote on X that the Royal family’s silence on Easter was a “grave disappointment.”

On Sunday, King Charles III, who is also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, finally issued a short message to wish “a joyous Easter Sunday to Christians celebrating in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

What is Easter Day?

Easter Day, or Easter Sunday, is a major Christian festival that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, which is described in the New Testament as occurring three days after his crucifixion.

On the other hand, Eastern Orthodox churches may celebrate te day on a different date due to the use of the Julian calendar, with Easter Monday for the Eastern church falling on April 13.

The Holy Quran has also described in details the life story of Jesus Christ or Prophet Isa (A.S.). Quran rejects crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Quran says "Prophet Isa (A.S.) was neither killed nor crucified... Rather, it was made to appear so to them, and he was raised to heaven by Allah."

Muslims also believe Prophet Isa (A.S.) will return to world in the end times to establish justice, defeat the Dajjal (False Messiah), and live out his life.

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