Meghalaya SSLC Class 10 Result 2026: Check Here

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is releasing on mbose.in and other websites the result and toppers list of Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2026 today i.e. Tuesday April 07, 2026

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced the Class 10 SSLC Result along with the list of top 20 students and their marks. The state registered an overall pass percentage of 86.84%.

As per the MBOSE SSLC result booklet published by the board, a total of 48,805 had registered for the exam. Of them 48,623 appeared and 42,228 students cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of Regular 1 students is 93.30% whereas that of Regular 2 is 80.72%.

List of Top 20 Students

Wangaal Lama (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,N) 585 marks Vishal Kumar (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Hin) 576 marks Prajukta Roy (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Ae) 575 marks Prinita Das (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Hin) 575 marks Samdi Mukhim (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 572 marks Nathanael Mantre Laloo (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Ae) 572 marks Wandarihun Lyngkhoi (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 572 marks Jenita Pator (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 571 marks Mehek Islam (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,B)) 570 marks Nausheen Islam Choudhury (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 569 marks Ishant Bhatt (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Ae) 569 marks Aaditya Thapa (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Hin) 569 marks Kevin B Pale (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 568 marks Abiela Nongsiej (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 568 marks Sharat Chettri (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,N) 568 marks Binit Rai (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Hin) 568 marks Lasarapynbiang Nongbri (E,M,S&T,SSc,Hc,Kh) 568 marks Weimaya Nongtdu Lakiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 568 marks Ronit Biswas (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Ae) 566 marks Dodavah Eliana S Nongrum (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) 566 marks Trishakshi Das (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 565 marks Iakmenika Chullet (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 565 marks Emalton D Marak (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,G) 565 marks Vivek Sharma (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Hin) 564 marks Bennaiah Kharshandi (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 564 marks Tushar Das (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Hin) 564 marks Abhinanda Saha (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 564 marks Shriyansh Joshi Adhikari (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Ae) 563 marks Abba N Sangma (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 563 marks S Shekinah Marboh (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 563 marks Dasanbha Kharmawphlang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 562 marks Prathama Choudhury (E,M,S&T,SSc,Bw,Ae) 561 marks Firoza Akhtar (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,U) 561 marks Reedhi Baidya (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 560 marks Katherine Amy Nongbet (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 559 marks Deep Jyoti Koch (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,G) 559 marks Sanidahun Riialariti Nongkhlaw (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 558 marks Mohammad Irfan (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Hin) 558 marks Zaynial Banshan S Marbaniang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 557 marks Aaron Dhar (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Ae) 557 marks Pragati Gupta (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Hin) 557 marks Baishali Paul (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Hin) 556 marks Sammaya Isa Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,ITs,Kh) 556 marks Mebanteilang Mawa (E,M,S&T,SSc,El,Kh) 556 marks Ericfernando Papang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 556 marks Leadingstar Maria Lamin (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 556 marks Adiel R Sangma (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,G) 556 marks Asavaca Symblai (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) 555 marks Daiakmen I Ka Talang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 555 marks Churchill Leitanthem (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Hin) 555 marks

10:25 AM: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is releasing on mbose.in and other websites the result and toppers list of Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2026 today i.e. Tuesday April 07, 2026.

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Class 10 SSLC exams from January 30 to February 11, 2026. After successfully conducting the board exams, the Meghalaya board is declaring the result of the students who appeared in the secondary exams.

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education had earlier confirmed that the result will be declared today i.e. April 07, 2026.

"Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam 2026 result will be announced on April 07, 2026 at 11.00 AM", the board said.

Once declared, the results of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) SSLC Class X will be available for download on the board's official website "mbose.in".

Steps to check Meghalaya board SSLC 2026 Result

Go to the official websites by clicking here: mbose.in

Enter your roll number.

Enter the Captcha code in the given box

Click on Submit buttom

Take a printout and save the result for future reference.

Students can also check their result on the website "megresults.nic.in". Students should note along with the result, the Meghalaya board will also release the Merit List of toppers. The board releases "First-Twenty Candidates in Order of Merit" i.e. Top 20 list along with the result.

Students can also check their result via SMS and DigiLocker. To check result via SMS, Type MBOSE10 <Roll No> and send to 5676750 e.g. MBOSE10 20577 send to 5676750.

The students, who appeared in the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams, can check and download their marksheets from the official websites using the steps given above.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025

The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board exams last year were held between February 10 and February 25, 2025 and the result, along with Merit List of Toppers, was announced on April 5, 2025.

The overall pass percentage last year was 87.10%.

Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh had jointly bagged the first position in MBOSE Class 10 SSLC exam 2025.

The second position was also obtained by two students – Evanshan Nongrum and Pori Pandey. There were three students in the third position – Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting.

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