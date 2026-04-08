Iran agrees for ceasefire with US, opening of Hormuz Strait

In an important move towards deescalation in the Middle East, Iran and United States Tuesday April 07, 2026 agreed for ceasefire and opening of Hormuz Strait.

In an important move towards deescalation in the Middle East, Iran and United States Tuesday April 07, 2026 agreed for ceasefire and opening of Hormuz Strait.

The move comes over a month of heavy bombing from all sides after US-Israel bombed Iran on February 28, 2026.

Trump had given 08:00 PM Tuesday April 07, 2026 deadline to Iran to open Hormuz Strait and agree for ceasefire.

The deal reached hours before the deadline.

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