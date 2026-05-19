Hajj Sermon 2026 by Sheikh Hudhaifi to broadcast live in 30+ languages

Arafat Sermon 2026 to be delivered by Sheikh Ali Bin Abdul Rahman Hudhaify from Masjid Namirah on Tuesday Dhul Hijjah 9, 1447 AH, corresponding to May 26, 2026, will be available in more than 30 languages.

Hajj 2026: Arafat Sermon 2026 to be delivered by Sheikh Ali Bin Abdul Rahman Hudhaify from Masjid Namirah on Tuesday Dhul Hijjah 9, 1447 AH, corresponding to May 26, 2026, will be available in more than 30 languages.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque had last year said that it had completed preparations for the Arafah sermon translation project. The project aims to convey Islam’s message of tolerance to a global audience in their native languages, fostering better communication between Muslims and non-Muslims.

A key feature of the real-time translation of the Arafah sermon is the integration of Quick Response (QR) codes, which offer easy access to both textual and audio translations. This allows pilgrims to listen to the sermon in one's own language, regardless of their location, whether within the holy sites or beyond.

Following the completion of the Hajj Sermon Translation Project, the authority had last year broadcasted the Arafat Khutbah in 34 languages. These included:

1. Arabic, 2. Urdu, 3. English, 4. French, 5. Indonesian, 6. Persian (Farsi), 7. Hausa, 8. Chinese (Mandarin), 9. Russian, 10. Bengali, 11. Turkish, 12. Malay (Bahasa Melayu), 13. Spanish, 14. Portuguese, 15. Italian, 16. German, 17. Filipino (Tagalog), 18. Amharic (Ethiopia), 19. Bosnian, 20. Hindi, 21. Dutch, 22. Thai, 23. Malayalam, 24. Swahili, 25. Pashto, 26. Tamil, 27. Azerbaijani, 28. Swedish, 29. Uzbek, 30. Albanian, 31. Fulani (Fula), 32. Somali, 33. Rohingya, 34. Yoruba

The authority now aims to add few more languages for the Hajj Sermon 2026 which will be delivered by this year's Khateeb Hajj Sheikh Ali Hudhaifi - Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Nabawi - The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

Sheikh Ali Hudhaifi - Khateeb Hajj 2026

The Saudi Royal Court has appointed Sheikh Ali Bin Abdul Rahman Hudhaify to deliver the Hajj Sermon on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah 1447AH (May 26, 2026), during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

Sheikh Ali Hudhaify at present serves as Imam and Khateeb of Masjid an-Nabawi - Prophet’s Mosque, in Madinah.

Sheikh Hudhaify was born on 22 May 1947 in Al-Qarn Al-Mustaqim, Makkah Province, Saudi Arabia. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in 1972. He later completed a master’s degree and doctorate in Islamic law from Al-Azhar University in 1975.

Sheikh Ali Hudhaify became the Imam at Masjid an-Nabawi in 1979. During Ramadan 1981, he led Tarawih prayers at Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque) before returning to Madinah as a regular Imam. He also briefly served as Imam and Khateeb at Quba Mosque in 1987.

The Arafat Sermon is Sunnah of Hajj that follows the example of the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him) . It is delivered from the pulpit of Masjid al-Namirah on Mount Arafat on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The Imam references the Farewell Sermon of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, who stood on these same plains over 1,400 years ago. After the Khutbah, Dhuhr and Asr prayers are combined and shortened, then pilgrims disperse across the plains to stand in supplication until sunset.

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