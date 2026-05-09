What is Special about Colleges for Minorities Telangana plans to establish

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Friday May 08, 2026 announced to establish ten ‘Special’ Degree Colleges for minorities in as many districts of the state

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Friday May 08, 2026 announced to establish ten ‘Special’ Degree Colleges for minorities in as many districts of the state.

According to the reports coming from the state secretariat, the “Special” degree colleges will be established for the minorities in the headquarters of the 10 districts of undivided Andhra Pradesh that were reorganized into 33 during the previous BRS government.

Revanth Reddy announced the establishment of the colleges while addressing the opening ceremony of a private school on the outskirts of the city.

The idea has been received with a warm welcome. However, more than the idea, what caught the eyes is the word prefix “Special” Revanth Reddy used before the “degree colleges”.

What is so Special about Telangana's Minority Colleges?

As per the government sources, the degree colleges for minorities that Telangana proposes to establish should be different from the existing colleges offering traditional education. The Chief Minister in fact has asked the administration to establish new colleges to provide specialized, job-oriented education with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Skill Development, the government sources said.

The main objective of the initiative is youth employability and modernization of higher education.

The government's decentralization of these institutions will help bridge the urban-rural divide and result in good quality and specialised education across the state for minority populations, the state government said.

The new colleges will be structured in a manner to provide students the knowledge and technology that would be valuable to them in future workplace. The courses offered at the proposed colleges will cover more technical skills, data science, and artificial intelligence advanced topics in line with the vision of Telangana to make it a global hub for technology and AI, the sources said.

Integrating AI training into new degree colleges is an operationally nontrivial undertaking. Institutions that attempt this typically need to address curriculum design, faculty upskilling or hiring, access to compute and cloud resources, datasets and permissive licensing, and industry linkages for internships and placements. The state government has not made public more details of the project, courses, and timeline and how it will move ahead with the actual implementation.

Incentives for Minority Students

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also suggested that incentives be extended to minority students, similar to those currently provided to meritorious students from BC, SC, and ST communities, with a dedicated programme prepared specifically for this purpose, according to PTI.

He directed officials to identify interested candidates from minority communities who have been selected for Group-1, Group-2, and Group-3 services and assign them responsibilities within the Department of Minority Welfare and mentor them to gain a comprehensive understanding of all programmes and initiatives undertaken by the department.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic