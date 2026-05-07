'41 Hindus+30 Muslims+31 Christians': Congress retort to BJP on Muslim League jibe



In a strong rebuttal to the BJP and its propaganda machinery after the 2026 assembly elections in the 5 states, the Congress Thursday unleashed numbers and statistics to counter the right wing group’s jibe that it has become the party of only Muslims

In a strong rebuttal to the BJP and its propaganda machinery after the 2026 assembly elections in the 5 states, the Congress Thursday unleashed numbers and statistics to counter the right wing group’s jibe that it has become the party of only Muslims.

A number of Muslim candidates fielded by the Congress Party have won elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with candidates from other faiths. But, the BJP and its propaganda machinery - led by TV channels and social media trolls, picked up the number of Muslims who won in the 2026 assembly elections, claiming that the Grand Old Party has become “Muslim League” and “the party of only Muslims”.

The BJP was especially “furious” as 18 of the 19 MLAs Congress won in Assam are Muslims. The BJP also highlighted the 30 Muslim MLAs that the Congress-led UDF won in Keralam to prove its point.

In a strong comeback, the Congress unleashed the numbers and statistics, saying the party actually won the support from all sections of the society including Hindus, Muslims, Christians and others.

"41+30+31"

“41 Hindus, 30 Muslims, 31 Christians… Together for a stronger Kerala… Congress for all, All for Congress…”, a poster released by the Congress read.

“One Kerala, One People, One Future… Secularism is our strength, Diversity is our pride”, it read.

“Muslims rejected the BJP, and also rejected so-called Muslim parties, and chose a secular party instead. Yet there are still complaints.

“I don’t understand why votes are being given colours—saffron, green, blue. Even talking about the proportion of Hindu and Muslim MLAs makes me uncomfortable, but we are forced to discuss it today… Is this the language of the Constitution? Does this kind of political culture align with Ambedkar’s Constitution?” Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera asked at a press conference Wednesday.

"The BJP leaders say they don't need Muslim votes. If the BJP rejected the Muslims, the Muslim voters also rejected the BJP. So, what is the objection if Muslims voted for a national secular party instead of the BJP and so-called Muslim parties like the AIUDF and AIMIM?" Khera asked.

“78%+12%+10%”

The Congress's Social Media Chief, Supriya Shrinate, countered the narrative with data.

“Of the total of 664 Congress MLAs across the country, there are 520 Hindus (78%), 80 Muslims (12%), and 64 from other religions (10%)”, she pointed out.

“This data indicates that the MLA demographics are in proportion to the population. The Congress represents everyone, according to the population”, she stressed, calling it the "real development" of everyone.

“Kerala Story”

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted how the Muslims, Hindus and Christians voted the candidates from other faiths.

“One #KeralaStory from the recent election results that communalists should note: A Muslim majority constituency, Thavanur, elected a Christian, VS Joy… A Hindu majority constituency, Kalamassery, elected a Muslim, VE Abdul Gafoor, and a Christian majority constituency, Kochi, elected a Muslim, Muhammed Shiyas.

“Despite some influence from the national trends in favour of identity politics, Kerala remains a model of communal harmony, a state where people see human beings first and caste or religion later”, Tharoor asserted.

When countered and asked about proof, Tharoor came with the example of the Muslim majority Trikaripur assembly seat where a Hindu won the 2026 election.

“I note that some have commented upon a "missing link" in my story, asking for evidence of a Muslim majority constituency electing a Hindu candidate. This has also just happened in Trikaripur, where Sandeep Varier won for the UDF. A fourth example to reinforce my #KeralaStory!”, Tharoor wrote.

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