NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Last Date to Change Centre May 21

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test June 2026 (NEET UG June 2026) to change the City of Examination (Exam Centre) before May 21, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test June 2026 (NEET UG June 2026) to change the City of Examination (Exam Centre) before May 21, 2026.

The NTA had earlier conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) on May 03, 2026. The exam was, however, cancelled following the paper leak.

The NTA then announced to conduct the medical entrance exam or NEET UG 2026 on June 21, 2026.

While announcing the NEET UG Re-Exam, the NTA had said the re-examination will be held on the same exam centers where the May 2026 exam was held.

For the ease of candidates the NTA said candidates can change the City of Examination, if they wish, based on their current address.

"Candidates may update their present address and choice of 1st and 2nd exam cities as per their preference from May 15 to 21, 2026 upto 23:50 hours", the NTA said.

Steps to change NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City

Go to the official website: " neet.nta.nic.in "

" Log-in using ID and password

Click on the link to change the NEET exam city

Select your preferred choice and submit

The NTA further said that it will charge extra fee for change of NEET UG 2026 exam city.

"No fee will be charged from the candidates for exam centre change", the NTA said.

Candidates should note that if they do not opt for this facility, their existing choice of city will be retained.

For all the registered candidates, the NTA will first release the Exam City Intimation Slip followed by NEET UG June 2026 Admit Card.

Candidates should note that the NEET UG Exam City Intimation Slip and Admit Card are two separate documents. To appear in the exam, candidates must show the admit card issued by the NTA.

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