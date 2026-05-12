NEET UG 2026 re-exam to be held at same exam centers with no fees

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said NEET UG 2026 re-exam for all registered candidates will be held at the same exam centre where a candidate had appeared on May 03, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said NEET UG 2026 re-exam for all registered candidates will be held at the same exam centre where a candidate had appeared on May 03, 2026.

The NTA further said that the candidates are not required to re-register them for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam.

The NTA further said that candidates will not be required to pay any additional fees for the NEET UG Re-Exam.

“The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied”, the NTA said in a notification released today.

While announcing the cancellation of NEET UG May 2026, the NTA said fees paid by the candidates will be refunded.

“In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources”, the NTA said.

The NTA will however issue new admit card for NEET UG 2026 re-exam, the candidates should note.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date

Taking responsibility for the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 over allegations of paper leak , the Director General of the National Testing Agency, Abhishek Singh today said the schedule for the re-examination would be announced within the “next seven to 10 days”, according to PTI.

“For the re-examination date, I will sit with my team and, in the next few days, announce the complete exam schedule and dates”, Singh said.

“Our effort will be to conduct the exam in the shortest possible time so that the academic calendar and admission schedule of medical colleges are not disrupted. The process will begin within the next seven to 10 days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday evening took into its custody a person from Nashik in Maharashtra in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak, an official said.

Earlier in the day, crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police detained Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in the district, following a request from Rajasthan Police, according to PTI.

He was picked up from Indiranagar area of the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.



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