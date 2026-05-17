Ronaldo seen crying as Al Nassr fails to lift ACL2 2026 Trophy

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo Saturday May 16, 2026 was seen in tears as SPL giant Al Nassr fails to defeat Japan's Gamba Osaka and lift the AFC Championship Trophy 2026.

AFC Champions League Two 2026: Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo Saturday May 16, 2026 was seen in tears as SPL giant Al Nassr fails to defeat Japan's Gamba Osaka and lift the AFC Championship Trophy 2026.

Interestingly, the high-stake AFC Champions League Two 2026 Final between Al-Nassr Saudi FC and J1 League’s Gamba Osaka was played at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh – the home ground for Ronaldo’s men.

The match, however, went the other way with Gamba Osaka defeating Al Nassr 1-0, and lifting the AFC Champions League Two Trophy. The AFC Champions League Two is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

A victory against Gamba Osaka would have been the most timely for Al-Nassr FC as the Saudi Pro League giant is at the cusp of winning the SPL 2026 Trophy if all things go well in its match against Damac on May 21, 2026.

Al Nasr vs Gamba Osaka however ended in the defeat for the Ronaldo’s men and a missed opportunity for the Portuguese footballer to win a major trophy since he moved to Saudi Arabia in 2022 .

Gamba Osaka vs Al Nassr Highlights

Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka was tough for both the teams since the kick-start time, with footballers from both the teams trying to dominate one another. Al Nassr created multiple openings in the first half but Osaka took the lead in the 29th minute when Deniz Hummet sent the ball into the nets.

From then on, Osaka defended in numbers and with discipline, making it difficult for Al-Nassr's star-studded attack to create clear chances.

Al Nassr captain Ronaldo came almost close to equalizing just before the Half-Time but his close-range header from a João Félix cross sailed wide. Felix went even closer with 13 minutes remaining, striking the post with a low shot from outside the area. Ronaldo was seen heart-broken and in tears after the loss.

Several Al Nassr players were absent from training before the final and instead continued their recovery work at the club’s medical center. The injured group included Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdulelah Al Amri, and Kingsley Coman, according to Arriyadiyah.

Coman has been an important player for Al Nassr this season, scoring 9 goals and providing 11 assists for the team in the Saudi Pro League during the 2025-26 campaign, making him one of the team’s key attacking players.

Al Nassr will now face Damac on May 21 in the final match of the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 season. Al Nassr is leading the SPL Standing Table with 83 points. This is two points more than Al Hilal’s 81 points.

Al Hilal and Al Nassr both are left with 01 match each. If Al Hilal and Al Nassr win their last matches, they will respectively end up with 84 and 86 points, with Al Nassr taking away the Saudi Pro League 2026 Trophy – its first since 2018/19.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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