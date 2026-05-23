NEET UG 2026: Candidates asked to submit bank details for fee refund

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked candidates who appeared in the NEET UG May 2026 to submit their bank account details as it started fee refund process from May 22, 2026.

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked candidates who appeared in the NEET UG May 2026 to submit their bank account details as it started fee refund process from May 22, 2026.

The NTA had earlier conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) on May 03, 2026. The exam was, however, cancelled following the paper leak. The NTA then announced to conduct the medical entrance exam or NEET UG 2026 on June 21, 2026.

While announcing the NEET UG Re-Exam, the NTA had said the re-examination will be held on the same exam centers where the May 2026 exam was held. The NTA however on the request of students agreed to change the NEET UG Re-Exam exam city.

The NTA while cancelling the NEET UG May 2026 also said the NEET UG re-exam in June 2026 will be held without any fees, and the fee paid by students will be refunded. The NTA has now started the process of NEET UG fee refund process.

In a notification released today, the NTA said a dedicated facility has been provided on the NEETUG website for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of NEET UG fee refund.

Steps to submit bank account details

Go to the official website: " neet.nta.nic.in "

" Click on "FEE Refund Window for NEET UG 2026"

Log in using ID an password

Click on the fee refund link to go to refund portal

Submit the details of your preferred bank account details

As per the NTA notification, candidates are asked to provide:

Account holder name as per bank account

Account Number

Bank name

IFSC code of the bank (can be found written on the cheque and online)

In the notification, the NTA further said that candidates can also submit scanned copy of cancelled check if they have for the sake of accuracy in bank account detail.

The registered candidates should note that, the NTA will release new admit card for NEET UG June 2026. The NTA will first release the Exam City Intimation Slip followed by NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card.

Candidates should note that the NEET UG Exam City Intimation Slip and Admit Card are two separate documents. To appear in the exam, candidates must show the admit card issued by the NTA.

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