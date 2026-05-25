Hajj 2026 Live: 1.8 Muslims arrive in Mina as key Haj rituals start

Draped in two plain, spotless white sheets and chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am O Allah, Here I am), close to 1.8 million Muslims from all across the world have arrived in Mina, The Tent City, as the annual ritual of Haj begins Monday Dhul Hijjah 8th 1447 H, corresponding to May 25, 2026

Hajj 2026 Live: Draped in two plain, spotless white sheets and chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am O Allah, Here I am), close to 1.8 million Muslims from all across the world have arrived in Mina, The Tent City, as the annual ritual of Haj begins Monday Dhul Hijjah 8th 1447 H, corresponding to May 25, 2026.

Hajj is performed annually to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (May peace be upon all of them). It begins on 8th of Dhul Hijjah - the last month of Islamic Calendar when pilgrims march to Mina for a night stay.

Before moving into Mina to mark the beginning of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj on Monday, the Day of Tarwiyah, the pilgrims draped in Ihram, had visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival).

After staying in Mina Monday night, the pilgrims will proceed Tuesday morning (Dhul Hijjah 9th 1447 H, corresponding to May 26, 2026) after Fajr to Arafat. Standing on the Plains of Arafat is the most important ritual of Hajj.

Hajj Steps

Hajj begins with pilgrims wearing ahram – two white sheets, and chanting Talbiyah (Labbaik) proceeding to Mina – around 10 kms from Makkah on 8th day of Dhul Hjjah - the first day of Hajj called The Day of Tarwiyah. Pilgrims march to Mina after performing Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival). The pilgrims remain in the Tent City for a day and also spend there the night, praying, praying and praying. After Fajr prayers in Mina, pilgrims will proceed to the Plains of Arafat. Standing on the plains of Arafat on 9th of Dhul Hijjah is the key ritual of Hajj. Pilgrims are required to be at Arafat till sun set. At Arafat, Pilgrims combine Zuhr and Asr prayers , and also listen to the Hajj Sermon from Masjid Namirah. Sheikh Ali Bin Abdul Rahman Hudhaify, the Imam and Khateeb of Masjid An Nabawi, has been appointed as the Hajj Khateeb for the year 2026 (1447 AH) Close to sunset on 9th of Dhul Hijjah the pilgrims will leave for Muzdalifah. Pilgrims should note that they will have to offer Maghreb prayers in Muzdalifah, and not in Arafat. After spending the night in Muzdailfah, pilgrims will in the morning on 10th of Dhul Hijjah proceed to Mina again for stoning of devil and to sacrifice animals. 10th of Dhul Hijjah also marks Eid al Adha. After sacrificing animals, pilgrims will have to go to Makkah and perform Tawaf - circulate the Kaaba seven times (Tawaf e Ziyarat or Ziarah), and then Sa’y between hills of Safa and Marwa. They then drink from Zam-zam well and return to Mina. They will remain in Mina for the next 2 or 3 days, perform stoning of devil again and then return to Masjis Haram in Makkah for Farewell Tawaf. This makes the end of Hajj.

Key Activities on First Day of Hajj

Shortening of Salah: Pilgrims perform the Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha prayers in Mina, shortening the four-unit prayers to two units without combining them, followed by the Fajr prayer the next morning.

Pilgrims perform the Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha prayers in Mina, shortening the four-unit prayers to two units without combining them, followed by the Fajr prayer the next morning. At mid-morning on the 8th of Dhul Ḥijjah, the Prophet ﷺ went to Minā, with his Companions (radiy Allāhu ʿanhum). They performed Zuhr, ʿAṣr, Maghrib, Ishā’ and Fajr, shortening the four-unit prayers into two. They prayed these at the normal times.

Recitation of Talbiyah: Men recite the Talbiyah aloud from the moment they enter Ihram until the stoning of the Jamrah al-Aqabah on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah.

Men recite the Talbiyah aloud from the moment they enter Ihram until the stoning of the Jamrah al-Aqabah on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah. Spiritual Preparation: The day is dedicated to rest, reflection on the Day of Judgment, and preparing spiritually and physically for the Day of Arafat, which is the central pillar of Hajj.

The day is dedicated to rest, reflection on the Day of Judgment, and preparing spiritually and physically for the Day of Arafat, which is the central pillar of Hajj. Hydration and Rest: Historically called "Tarwiyah" (quenching thirst), pilgrims are encouraged to drink ample water and conserve energy, as there is no water available at Arafat.

Watch: Hajj 2025 Live Stream

Operating as a highly advanced "seasonal smart city," Mina is defined not only by the vast expanse of white tents blanketing its slopes, but by the staggering scale of the operational apparatus functioning behind the scenes. This logistical framework encompasses power and cooling grids, crowd management protocols, pedestrian mobility mapping, and real-time flow control, seamlessly integrated with security, healthcare, and food services. Together, these elements establish the holy sites as a unique global model for mass-gathering management.

The upgraded tent infrastructure in Mina covers approximately 2.5 million square meters, engineered to rigorous safety and security standards, providing a capacity that exceeds 2.6 million pilgrims.

With each Hajj season, Mina transcends its role as a mere hosting ground; it functions as a dynamic project aimed at continuously elevating the pilgrim experience. This year, Mina witnessed the implementation of major spatial development projects centred on the concept of "urban humanisation." These initiatives fundamentally enhanced the physical environment by expanding shaded areas and rest zones, upgrading the urban landscape, and designing highly flexible, streamlined pedestrian pathways.

What truly distinguishes Mina is its unique rhythm. It is a city that achieves peak population density for a few days, returns to absolute tranquility upon the completion of the rituals, and immediately begins preparations for an even more advanced Hajj season, for the next season.

As evening falls, the illuminated pathways fill with throngs of pilgrims moving seamlessly between their tents and the Jamarat, creating a magnificent tableau of humanity united in faith. This profound scene reflects Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology and vast resources to serve pilgrims. Guided by long-term strategic plans, relevant authorities continuously develop the holy sites to increase operational efficiency, mitigate heat stress, and elevate the overall pilgrim experience, solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as the undisputed global leader in crowd management.

[With inputs from Asad Mirza, who is among the pilgrims performing Hajj this year.]

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