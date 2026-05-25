Hajj 2026 Live: 1.8 Muslims arrive in Mina as key Haj rituals start

Hajj 2026 Live: Draped in two plain, spotless white sheets and chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am O Allah, Here I am), close to 1.8 million Muslims from all across the world have arrived in Mina, The Tent City, as the annual ritual of Haj begins Monday Dhul Hijjah 8th 1447 H, corresponding to May 25, 2026.
Hajj is performed annually to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (May peace be upon all of them). It begins on 8th of Dhul Hijjah - the last month of Islamic Calendar when pilgrims march to Mina for a night stay.
Before moving into Mina to mark the beginning of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj on Monday, the Day of Tarwiyah, the pilgrims draped in Ihram, had visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival).
After staying in Mina Monday night, the pilgrims will proceed Tuesday morning (Dhul Hijjah 9th 1447 H, corresponding to May 26, 2026) after Fajr to Arafat. Standing on the Plains of Arafat is the most important ritual of Hajj.
Operating as a highly advanced "seasonal smart city," Mina is defined not only by the vast expanse of white tents blanketing its slopes, but by the staggering scale of the operational apparatus functioning behind the scenes. This logistical framework encompasses power and cooling grids, crowd management protocols, pedestrian mobility mapping, and real-time flow control, seamlessly integrated with security, healthcare, and food services. Together, these elements establish the holy sites as a unique global model for mass-gathering management.
The upgraded tent infrastructure in Mina covers approximately 2.5 million square meters, engineered to rigorous safety and security standards, providing a capacity that exceeds 2.6 million pilgrims.
With each Hajj season, Mina transcends its role as a mere hosting ground; it functions as a dynamic project aimed at continuously elevating the pilgrim experience. This year, Mina witnessed the implementation of major spatial development projects centred on the concept of "urban humanisation." These initiatives fundamentally enhanced the physical environment by expanding shaded areas and rest zones, upgrading the urban landscape, and designing highly flexible, streamlined pedestrian pathways.
What truly distinguishes Mina is its unique rhythm. It is a city that achieves peak population density for a few days, returns to absolute tranquility upon the completion of the rituals, and immediately begins preparations for an even more advanced Hajj season, for the next season.
As evening falls, the illuminated pathways fill with throngs of pilgrims moving seamlessly between their tents and the Jamarat, creating a magnificent tableau of humanity united in faith. This profound scene reflects Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology and vast resources to serve pilgrims. Guided by long-term strategic plans, relevant authorities continuously develop the holy sites to increase operational efficiency, mitigate heat stress, and elevate the overall pilgrim experience, solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as the undisputed global leader in crowd management.
[With inputs from Asad Mirza, who is among the pilgrims performing Hajj this year.]
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