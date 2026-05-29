Maharashtra 11th Admission 2026 Round 1 Allotment Today, Check Here

School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is releasing on its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' today i.e. Friday May 29, 2026 Round 1 Allotment List of the students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC)

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 Round 1 Allotment: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is releasing on its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' today i.e. Friday May 29, 2026 Round 1 Allotment List of the students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).

FYJC 2026 Allotment Result Date and Time

The Maharashtra Education Department had started online registration of students via submission of Part 1 and Part 2 forms from May 20, 2026. The last date was originally fixed as May 21, which was first extended till May 23, and later till May 25, 2026.

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2026 (Revised), Round 1 Allotment result of Maharashtra Junior Colleges will be released on the official website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" today i.e. Friday May 29, 2026 at 11:00 am.

Along with publishing the Maharashtra 11th Round 1 allotment, the department will also display cut off marks for FYJC admission round 1.

"The Allotment List for CAP Round 1 will be published on 29 May 2026 at 11:00 AM", the Maharashtra Education Department said.

Before publishing the allotment result (Round 1 college allocation result), the Education Department released the Provisional Merit List on May 15, 2026 and FYJC 2026 Final Merit List of the registered candidates on May 19, 2026.

After the publication of the final merit list, Class 11 admission of students under management quota were conducted in Zero Round.

FYJC 2026 Round 1 Admission Confirmation

Students should note that they will be required to confirm their admission as per the allotted seat from May 29 to June 03, 2026.

"The admission process for CAP and Quota Round 1 will start on 29 May 2026 at 11:00 AM and continue until 3 June 2026 at 6:00 PM", the Maharashtra Education Department said.

"During this time, students are required to check their login for allotment details, upload remaining documents and proceed with admission to the allotted Junior College", the education department said.

Students should also note that the school education department will publish on July 06, 2026 details of vacant seats (vacancy) for CAP Round 2, and FYJC CAP Round 2 Schedule.

Direct Link to FYJC 2026 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " mahafyjcadmissions.in ".

". Click on "CAP Round 1 Allotment Result" on right side bar of the home page.

Log-in using ID and Password if asked.

Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.

Check your name and proceed for admission confirmation if your name is in the list.

FYJC 2026 CAP Round 2

Students who do not get admission in CAP Round 1, can participate in second round. Option form submission for FYJC 2026 CAP Round 2 will start from July 06, 2026, according to the Maharashtra 11th admission schedule 2026.

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, has decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification.

How Many Junior Colleges in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

A total of 7,74,918 students have so far completed FYJC Part 1 application form till May 08, 2026, according to the board's official press release.

Not all seats get filled every year. In 2025, more than 8 lakh seats remained vacant even after multiple rounds, with around 13.2 lakh students securing admission in one phase. Many colleges - especially in rural areas, had low or zero admissions in some streams. College managament said it was because of the absence of internet connectivity in rural areas.

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