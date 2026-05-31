JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date June 01, Time 10:00 AM

IIT Roorkee is releasing the JEE Advanced 2026 Result, along with the Merit List and Toppers Names and their All India Rank (AIR), on its official website jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT Roorkee is releasing the JEE Advanced 2026 Result, along with the Merit List and Toppers Names and their All India Rank (AIR), on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2026 Timeline So Far

IIT Roorkee, the body authorised to conduct the IIT JEE Advanced 2026 exam has so far done:

Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates was done from April 06 to May 02, 2026

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates: April 23 to May 02, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam was held on Sunday May 17, 2026 in Online Mode

JEE Advanced Question Papers were published on May 18 whereas the copies of candidates response sheet was relased on May 21, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Keys were published on May 25, and candidates were given time till 05:00 PM May 26, 2026 to raise objections.

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date

IIT Roorkee is now preparing to announced the JEE Advanced 2026 along with the Merit List and Toppers Names and their All India Rank (AIR). IIT Roorkee will first published the JEE Advanced Final Answer Keys, and after few hours, the result will be made available for the candidates.

As per the JEE Advanced 2026 Notification and Information Brochure:

JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Keys will be published on Monday June 01, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result will be published on Monday June 01, 2026 at 10:00 AM

JEE Advanced Merit List 2026, Toppers Names, their All India Ranks, JEE Advanced Score, Cut off and other related details will also be published on the official website Monday June 01, 2026.

JoSAA Counselling 2026

Following the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 Result, the IIT JEE counselling for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions will be done via Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process. The tentative date to start JoSAA 2026 Counselling, as per IIT Roorkee, is June 02, 2026.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

"Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform", the counselling authority said.

For more details, candidates can visit the official JoSAA website "josaa.nic.in".

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025 . The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

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