JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date June 01, Time 10:00 AM

JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT Roorkee is releasing the JEE Advanced 2026 Result, along with the Merit List and Toppers Names and their All India Rank (AIR), on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT Roorkee, the body authorised to conduct the IIT JEE Advanced 2026 exam has so far done:
IIT Roorkee is now preparing to announced the JEE Advanced 2026 along with the Merit List and Toppers Names and their All India Rank (AIR). IIT Roorkee will first published the JEE Advanced Final Answer Keys, and after few hours, the result will be made available for the candidates.
As per the JEE Advanced 2026 Notification and Information Brochure:
Following the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 Result, the IIT JEE counselling for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions will be done via Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process. The tentative date to start JoSAA 2026 Counselling, as per IIT Roorkee, is June 02, 2026.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
"Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform", the counselling authority said.
For more details, candidates can visit the official JoSAA website "josaa.nic.in".
In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025. The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.
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