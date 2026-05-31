OFSS Inter 2nd Selection List 2026 Out, Confirm Admission Before June 02

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released 2026 OFSS Inter Second Selection List or Merit List of students, who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students for the year 2026-28, website www.ofssbihar.info

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Second Selectiom List 2026: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released 2026 OFSS Inter Second Selection List or Merit List of students, who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students for the year 2026-28, website www.ofssbihar.info.

Along with Class 11 Intermediate 2nd Merit List, the BSEB has also allowed students to download OFSS Intimation Letter. The cut off marks have also been uploaded on Friday May 29, 2026.

"The Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS), Bihar portal has released online second merit list, intimation letter and cut off list for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) class in Bihar all colleges/ +2 schools for the academic session 2026-28 in Science, Commerce and Arts stream by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)", the board said.

Steps to check OFSS Inter 2nd Merit List 2026

Go to the OFSS website: " ofssbihar.info ".

". Browse down and click on "Download 2nd Merit List - Link Live Today.

Enter Mobile Number and Password and then entre the captcha code as you see in the box.

Click on Submit button.

There is a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process and Re-Open admission online form for Grace Marked Applicant from May 29 to June 02, 2026.

OFSS Intimation Letter Download

The students, whose name appeared in the OFSS Second Merit List or Selection List, should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.

"Admission process for the students whose name appear in the second merit list should be completed from May 29 to June 02, 2026", the BSEB said.

As per the Bihar board, the slide-up process date is also May 29 to June 02, 2026. The Bihar board will release OFSS Inter 2026 3rd Merit List if the seats remain vacant after the first round of admission which ends on June 02, 2026.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2026 result on April 29, 2026.

OFSS admission 2026 started on April 08, 2026. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as April 18, 2026. It was later extended till April 25, 2026.

The board had published the OFSS First Merit List on May 05, 2026.

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