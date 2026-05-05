OFSS Inter 1st Merit List 2026 Released, Download Intimation Letter Now



Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released 2026 OFSS Inter 1st Selection List or Merit List of students, who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students for the year 2026-28, website www.ofssbihar.info

OFSS Bihar Intermediate 1st Selectiom List 2026: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released 2026 OFSS Inter 1st Selection List or Merit List of students, who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students for the year 2026-28, website www.ofssbihar.info.

Along with Class 11 Intermediate Merit List, BSEB has also allowed students to download OFSS Intimation Letter. The cut off marks have also bee uploaded on Tuesday May 05, 2026.

"The Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS), Bihar portal has released online first merit list, intimation letter and cut off list for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) class in Bihar all colleges/ +2 schools for the academic session 2026-28 in Science, Commerce and Arts stream by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

How to check OFSS Inter 1st Merit List 2026

Go to the OFSS website: " ofssbihar.info" .

. Browse down and click on "Download 1st Merit List - Link Live Today.

Enter Mobile Number and Password and then entre the captcha code as you see in the box.

Click on Submit button.

There is a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process and Re-Open admission online form for Grace Marked Applicant from May 05 to 12, 2026.

OFSS Intimation Letter Download

The students, whose name appeared in the Merit List or Selection List, should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.

"Admission process for the students whose name appear in first merit list should be completed from May 05 to 12, 2026", BSEB said.

As per the Bihar board, slide-up process date is also May 05 to 12, 2026. The Bihar board will release OFSS Inter 2026 2nd Merit List if the seats remain vacant after the first round of admission which ends on May 12, 2026.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2026 result on April 29, 2026.

OFSS admission 2026 started on April 08, 2026. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as April 18, 2026. It was later extended till April 25, 2026.

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