Bihar 10th Result 2026 Today: Check Here

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is releasing the Class 10 or Matric Secondary School Exam 2026 result on its official website

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Bihar 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: As per the Bihar Board of Secondary Education, a total of 15,12,687 students - including 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys, from different districts of Bihar appeared for the 10th exam. Of them, 12.35 lakh cleared the exam with an overall pass percentage of 81.79%.

As many as 139 students featured in the BSEB 10th 2026 Top 10 Merit List. Over 4.43 lakh students secured first division.

02:15 PM: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the Class 10 Matric result along with the merit list of toppers.

As per the 2026 BSEB 10th toppers, two students each have jointly secured ranks 1 and 3, three students have bagged the 4th rank, whereas six students have got 5th rank.

BSEB 10th Result 2026: List of Top 5

1. Pushpanjali Kumari (492 Marks) 1. Sabreen Parveen (492 Marks) 2. Nahid Sultana (489 Marks) 3. Anupa Kumari (488 Marks) 3. Om Kumar (488 Marks) 4. Jyoti Kumair (487 Marks) 4. Anubhav Kumar (487 Marks) 4. Ansh Raj (487 Marks) 5. Prerna Kumari (486 Marks) 5. Nasreen Parveen (486 Marks) 5. Abhnish Kumar (486 Marks) 5. Vikas Kumar Gupta (486 Marks) 5. Rupesh Kumar (486 Marks) 5. Ritu Kumari (486 Marks)

01:20 PM: The Bihar board has declared the Class 10 result of the year 2026, announcing the state has registered an overall pass percentage of 81.79%.

The board further said that two girl students - Pushpanjali Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali, have jointly secured the state rank 1 in the 2026 class 10 board exam. Both have secured a total of 492 marks i.e. 98.4%.

12:30 PM: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is releasing the Class 10 or Matric Secondary School Exam 2026 result on its official website.

The Bihar board had conducted the Class 10 exam from February 17 to 25, 2026 at 1,699 exam centres across the student. As per the data released by the board a total of 15.12 lakh students - 7.87 lakh girls and 7.26 boys, from different districts of the state appeared in the exam.

After successfully conducting the Matric exam, the answer sheets were evaluated, and the board is now in the final stage of declaring the result.

The BSEB has now confirmed to declare the 10th result today i.e. March 29, 2026 at 01.15 PM.

The BSEB Bihar 10th result will be declared along with the Merit List, giving details of board exam toppers.

"All Students and their parents can download Matric/ 10th Class result online at Bihar Board official website results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com from 29th March 2026 onwards", the official website said.

Steps to check Bihar 10th result

As per the official announcement above, the Bihar board 10th result after declaration will be available for download on "results.biharboardonline.com" or "biharboardonline.com".

Students can follow the steps given below to check their result, scorecard and marks/percentage obtained.

Step 1: Go to the official website: " results.biharboardonline.com " or " biharboardonline.com " or " matricbiharboard.com " or " result.biharboardonline.org"

" or " " or " " or " Step 2: Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the Bihar Board Matriculation examination.

Before declaring the results, the Bihar Board in Patna had conducted interviews and verification of potential toppers. Students from districts such as Jamui, Purnia, and East Champaran participated. This process ensures accuracy and authenticity before finalising the merit list and officially publishing the results.

Bihar 10th 2025 Board Exams

The Matric or Class 10 Exam in the year 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 17 to 25, 2025. The result of the Bihar Class 10 board exam last year was also declared on March 29, 2025.

According to the BSEB 10th 2025 result announced by the Bihar board , overall pass percentage was 82.11 - down by around 0.80 as compared to 2024 when the pass percent was 82.91%.

The pass percent of girls in the 10th board exam 2025 was 80.67% whereas that of boys was 83.65%.

The Bihar board had on March 23, 2026 announced the Inter or Class 12th result of the year 2026 along with merit list.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has launched the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Admission 2026. The application process will start after the declaration of 10th result on March 29, 2026.

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