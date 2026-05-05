KEAM 2026 Result: When and Where to Check



The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala is declaring on or before Sunday May 10, 2026 the Result of KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala is declaring on or before Sunday May 10, 2026 the Result of KEAM 2026 - the Entrance Examination conducted for admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM Entrance Examination is conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture and Agriculture courses. The CEE Kerala conducted the KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy from April 17 to 22, 2026. The KEAM entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses will be held later on.

KEAM 2026 Final Answer Key, Candidates' Responses

After successfully conducting the KEAM 2026 for Engineering and Pharmacy (B Pharm), the CEE Kerala released the Provisional Answer Keys on April 23, 2026, and asked candidates to raise objections and challenge answer key before 05:00 PM on April 26, 2026.

Saying it has recieved some objections, the CEE Kerala published today i.e. Thursday May 05, 2026, KEAM 2026 Final Answer Key and Candidates' Responses (OMR Sheet) on its official website, and is now set to declare the KEAM result.

"Few complaints regarding the questions/answer keys have been received and the same were examined by Expert Committees constituted for the purpose. Based on the recommendations of the respective Expert Committee, the final answer key has been published", the CEE Kerala said.

Following the release of the KEAM Final Answer Key and Candidates' Responses, the CEE Kerala will now release the result,

The KEAM 2026 result, after declaration, will be available on the official website "www.cee.kerala.in".

Steps to check KEAM 2026 Result

Go to official website: " www.cee.kerala.in "

" Click on KEAM 2026 Candidates Portal

Click on"Notifications" listed on left sidebar of the home page

Click on the link marked as "KEAM 2026 Result"

Enter ID and Password

Download KEAM result in PDF

Take a printout

The KEAM 2026 result will be released in the form of Merit List giving the Rank along with Normalized Score of the students. KEAM Merit List will contain the names, marks and scores of the KEAM 2026 toppers.

The KEAM 2026 result will be declared on or before May 10, 2026, but the KEAM Rank List will be published on or before June 20, 2026.

Students successfully passing KEAM 2026 are then invited for the counselling process. The KEAM counselling is done for admission in various UG courses including B.E., B Pharm, MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and others.

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