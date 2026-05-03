16 in a room, filthy toilet: Indian Haj pilgrims share harrowing conditions in Makkah



A number of Haj Pilgrims from India, who reached Makkah al Mukarramah in Saudi Arabia last week, have shared the harrowing conditions they have been forced to live in

[Indian Haj Pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport (R). Accomodation of Indian Muslims in Azizia near Makkah]

A number of Haj Pilgrims from India, who reached Makkah al Mukarramah in Saudi Arabia last week, have shared the harrowing conditions they have been forced to live in.

Videos shared online showed filthy washroom and dirty room while some 16 pilgrims have been crammed in a single room having just one toilet.

“Whatever money the Haj Committee of India demanded, we paid. But, we were not aware that after paying so much amount, we will be thrown to live in such a miserable condition”, a pilgrim is heard saying in the video.

Over 175,000 pilgrims are set to travel to The Tow Holy Cities – Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah, as part of their Haj Journey scheduled later this month. The Haj Committee of India has charged INR 333,200 to 409,000 based on the embarkation points.

The first batch of the Indian pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia on April 19, 2026 . Upon their arrival in the Kingdom, they were received with flowers, gifts and pleasantries at the airports. However, the special moment of the pilgrims turned into a nightmare when they reached their hostel accommodation in Al Aziziah located in the neighborhood of Makkah.

“Extreme disorder with Indian Hajj pilgrims in Mecca (Azizia)… The condition of Assaf al Qurashi Hostel is shameful — despite taking nearly ₹4 lakh, families are separated, 16 people in one room, broken lift, one filthy washroom for 16 people. Stagnant dirty water from the washroom inside the room…”, Senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh wrote on social media platform X while tagging the video.

“This is intolerable”, he wrote asking the Haj Committee of India to take immediate action.

Congress leader and former MP, Kunwar Danish Ali, tagged the video and wrote to Kiren Rijiju, the incharge of Minister of Minority Affairs which also looks after the arrangement of the Indian Hajj Pilgrims, raising concerns over the poor accommodation facilities.

“Dear Kiren Rijiju, just yesterday, while taking an additional INR 10,000 from the pilgrims, you said, “for countless families, Hajj is a dream that is fulfilled only once in a lifetime and which they have been cherishing for years. I deeply respect this sentiment from the bottom of my heart… For such an arrangement?” he asked.

Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Sarvdharm Sadbhavana Manch, Gulam Nabi Thekiya, also demanded the Central Haj Committee to take immediate notice of the issue and verify the authenticity of the video.

“I am requesting the Haj Committee to take immediate action and provide better hotel accommodations for the pilgrims”, he wrote on X.

@hajmission may please look into this urgently. — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) May 1, 2026

“A Minor Plumbing Issue”

The Indian Haj Pilgrims Office acknowledged the difficulties the Indian pilgrims faced but called it a “minor plumbing issue”.

“The matter was promptly attended to and resolved by the Indian Haj Mission. It was a minor plumbing issue, and necessary arrangements were made immediately for the convenience of pilgrims”, the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office wrote on X.

Interestingly, the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office came into action only after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh asked the Indian Hajj Mission to take action.

The matter was promptly attended to and resolved by the Indian Haj Mission. It was a minor plumbing issue, and necessary arrangements were made immediately for the convenience of pilgrims. The safety, comfort and well-being of all Indian pilgrims remain our utmost priority. pic.twitter.com/vc5icwc80y — Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (@hajmission) May 1, 2026

This is not the first time the pilgrims have complained about the poor accommodation facilities provided to the Indian Haj Pilgrims.

“Last year too, the pilgrims had pointed out at similar issues. It is strange that the Indian Hajj Mission and concerned officials have failed to look into it even as it keeps on repeating itself every year”, Jameel Ahmed, a Tour Operator, said.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah keeps a strict watch on the quality of services provided to pilgrims. The ministry suspended its contracts with some 1,800 foreign travel agencies after a performance review revealed serious shortcomings in service quality and compliance with approved standards, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said in a Feb 2026 report.

"The silence of the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrahe despite repeated complaints by the Indian Haj Pilgrims is strange", he said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic