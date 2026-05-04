Explained: Why Iran’s Grip on Strait of Hormuz is Difficult to Break



Despite superior Western military power, Iran’s ability to disrupt, control, and condition access to the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow maritime chokepoint vital to global energy flows, underscores a complex strategic reality that resists quick resolution

The ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States has brought renewed global attention to the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow maritime chokepoint vital to global energy flows. Despite superior Western military power, Iran’s ability to disrupt, control, and condition access to this corridor underscores a complex strategic reality that resists quick resolution.

A large banner displayed prominently in Tehran’s Enqelab Square, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed and the Persian Gulf constitutes Iran’s “hunting ground,” encapsulates the strategic posture adopted by Tehran in the current conflict. This symbolism is not merely rhetorical; it reflects a deeply embedded doctrine that views control over the Strait as Iran’s most potent geopolitical lever.

The crisis intensified after Donald Trump announced a delay in renewed military strikes against Iran, extending a ceasefire while simultaneously maintaining a naval blockade on Iranian ports. While this dual approach sought to balance coercion with diplomacy, analysts argue that it may have inadvertently reinforced Iran’s strategic objectives rather than undermining them.

According to scholars such as Alam Saleh, the blockade aligns with Iran’s long-standing goal of constricting energy flows through the Strait. By restricting oil exports—both Iranian and those of other Gulf producers—the crisis amplifies global energy prices and exerts pressure on international markets. In effect, the closure or disruption of the Strait serves as a force multiplier for Iran, allowing it to offset conventional military disadvantages with economic leverage.

The Strait as Strategic Leverage

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage approximately 22 miles wide, facilitates nearly 20 percent of global energy trade. Its geographic constraints make it inherently vulnerable to disruption. Iran has long prepared for this contingency, developing a strategy centred on “sea denial” rather than outright naval dominance.

Early in the conflict, Iranian forces demonstrated their capacity to halt maritime traffic by targeting oil tankers. Even limited attacks were sufficient to deter commercial shipping, illustrating the psychological dimension of maritime warfare. As Jim Krane observes, Iran has effectively shown that it can hold the global economy hostage in times of conflict, thereby establishing a powerful deterrent against sustained military escalation.

This approach reflects decades of doctrinal evolution within Iran’s military structure, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. Unlike conventional naval forces, the IRGC’s maritime units specialises in asymmetric warfare, utilising mines, fast attack craft, drones, and shore-based missile systems. These capabilities are specifically tailored to exploit the confined geography of the Strait.

Geography Versus Military Superiority

Despite repeated assertions by US officials regarding the degradation of Iran’s military capabilities, geography continues to favour Tehran. The extensive Iranian coastline along the Persian Gulf, combined with dispersed launch platforms for drones and missiles, makes it exceedingly difficult for external forces to achieve complete control.

Experts such as Mark Nevitt highlight that even a diminished Iranian military retains sufficient capacity to threaten shipping lanes. Drone warfare, in particular, has emerged as a decisive factor, enabling Iran to project force without relying on large naval assets.

Furthermore, the potential deployment of naval mines adds another layer of complexity. Mine-clearing operations in such environments are notoriously time-consuming and hazardous, often requiring months of sustained effort. As a result, even a temporary disruption can have prolonged economic consequences.

Global Economic Fallout

The implications of restricted access to the Strait extend far beyond the immediate region. Countries heavily dependent on Gulf energy supplies have experienced acute disruptions. Reports indicate fuel shortages, rising transportation costs, and cascading effects across industries such as agriculture and manufacturing.

The International Energy Agency has underscored that restoring normal flows through the Strait remains the single most critical factor in stabilising global energy markets. However, given Iran’s current posture, such restoration appears unlikely in the short term.

Compounding the issue is the uneven impact across nations. While the United States faces rising fuel prices, many developing economies confront more severe crises, including energy shortages and economic instability. Additionally, the disruption affects global supply chains for natural gas and petrochemicals, further amplifying economic stress.

The Limits of Military Solutions

The United States possesses overwhelming conventional military superiority, yet this advantage is constrained in the context of the Strait. Direct intervention would require not only naval operations but also significant ground deployments to secure Iran’s coastline—an option fraught with political and logistical challenges.

Analysts such as Allen Fromherz caution against simplistic comparisons of military power, noting that asymmetric strategies can effectively neutralise technological superiority. Iran’s restraint in avoiding direct confrontation with US naval forces further complicates the situation, as it denies Washington a clear justification for escalation while maintaining pressure on commercial shipping.

Maritime Control and the “New Order”

Iran’s current strategy extends beyond disruption to the establishment of a new navigational regime. By requiring coordination with its armed forces for passage through the Strait, Tehran seeks to normalise its authority over the waterway.

Statements from Iranian officials, including those associated with the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, reinforce this position, warning that any unauthorised entry could provoke military retaliation. This approach effectively transforms the Strait from an international waterway governed by international law into a controlled corridor subject to Iranian oversight.

The implications of this shift are profound. Over time, selective access—allowing passage to friendly nations while restricting adversaries—could reshape regional alliances and weaken efforts to isolate Iran diplomatically.

Alliance Dynamics and Strategic Fragmentation

The crisis has also exposed fractures within the US-led alliance system. European powers such as France and United Kingdom have expressed reservations about the unilateral nature of American actions, opting instead to explore multilateral frameworks for managing the Strait post-conflict.

Iran, for its part, has sought to exploit these divisions. By leveraging its control over maritime access, it can incentivise cooperation from certain states while exerting pressure on others. As John Calabrese notes, this strategy has the potential to erode the cohesion of anti-Iran coalitions over time.

Nevertheless, Iran’s leverage is not absolute. While it can disrupt and condition access, it lacks the capacity to establish uncontested, long-term control in a legal or strategic sense. Overplaying its hand could provoke a broader confrontation that risks undermining its gains.

Long-Term Alternatives and Constraints

In response to the crisis, efforts are underway to develop alternative energy routes that bypass the Strait. Proposals include expanded pipeline networks linking Gulf producers to ports on the Red Sea or Arabian Sea. However, such infrastructure projects require significant investment and time, limiting their immediate impact.

Existing pipelines in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates provide partial relief but lack the capacity to fully replace maritime transport. Moreover, these alternatives do not address the transportation of liquefied natural gas and other derivatives, which remain heavily dependent on maritime routes.

Iran also retains the option of expanding the conflict geographically, potentially targeting other chokepoints such as the Bab el-Mandeb Strait through allied groups. Such escalation would further complicate efforts to stabilise global trade.

A Stalemate Rooted in Strategy

The persistence of Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz reflects a convergence of geography, strategy, and asymmetric capability. Despite sustained military and economic pressure, the United States has been unable to compel a decisive shift in Iranian behaviour.

Ultimately, the resolution of the crisis is unlikely to be achieved through force alone. As experts emphasise, a negotiated compromise remains the most viable path forward. Yet deep mistrust between the parties continues to hinder diplomatic progress.

In the interim, the Strait of Hormuz stands as a stark reminder of how regional conflicts can reverberate across the global system. Iran’s ability to leverage this chokepoint underscores a broader lesson: in modern warfare, control over critical infrastructure can rival, and at times surpass, traditional measures of military power.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is Delhi based Author and Journalist]

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