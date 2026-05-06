NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Released, Check Now



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the Provisional Answer Keys (official) of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the Provisional Answer Keys (official) of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had conducted NEET UG 2026 on Sunday May 03, 2026. Around 22,75,011 candidates had registered for the NEET UG 2026 exam. Out of them, around 22 lakh actually appeared in the popular medical entrance exam.

After successfully conducting the NEET UG entrance exam, the NTA released today i.e. Wednesday May 06, 2026 the Provisional Answer Keys on its official website.

"The Provisional Answer Keys for the question paper (all series) are uploaded on the NTA-NEET website "neet.nta.nic.in"", the NTA said in a notification today.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2026 Answer Key

The NEET UG answer key in PDF is available for download via official website "neet.nta.nic.in".

Go to the official website: " neet.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "Provisional Answer Keys for NEET UG 2026"

The NEET Answer Key will be downloaded in PDF form

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge

The candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 exam should note that the NTA has not yet made live the link to challenge the NEET answer keys and option to raise objections.

The NTA said candidates will be able to challenge the NEET answer key once the scanned OMR answer sheet is uploaded on the website. The last date and time to challenge answer key will also be shared at that time.

"Candidates can challenge the Provisional Answer Keys after the scanned OMR Answer Keys are uploaded on the website. The schedule of the uploading of OMR sheet and challenge round will be notified separately", the NTA said.

NEET UG 2026 Result

The NTA releases NEET UG 2026 result on the official website "neet.nta.nic.in". The candidates should note that before publishing the NEET UG 2026 Result, the NTA will publish NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key.

The NEET UG Final Answer Key will be published after analysing the objections raised by the candidates.

"The National Testing Agency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and the result will be displayed on the website "neet.nta.nic.in" and thereafter candidates may download their respective Score Cards", the NTA said.

Along with the result, the NTA will also prepare and publish Merit List and NEET UG 2026 Toppers name score and their All India Rank (AIR). The NEET UG score and AIR are used in medical admission counselling, candidates should note.

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