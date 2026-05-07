Qualcomm Unpacks Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5 Chips: What's New?



Tech giant Qualcomm Thursday May 07, 2026 unpacked - the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, two new smartphone chipsets aimed at providing faster performance, smoother gaming, and improved battery life to a wider range of smartphones globally

Tech giant Qualcomm Thursday May 07, 2026 unpacked - the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, two new smartphone chipsets aimed at providing faster performance, smoother gaming, and improved battery life to a wider range of smartphones globally.

Qualcomm said the new chipsets are designed to improve everyday mobile experiences, with a focus on AI-powered features, graphics performance, connectivity, and efficiency. Devices powered by the new chips are expected to launch in the second half of 2026 from brands including Honor, OPPO, Xiaomi, realme, and Redmi. This means users in India could soon see these upgrades in phones across multiple price segments.

"Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI"

One of the key features introduced in both the platforms is Qualcomm’s new “Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI” technology. According to the company, the feature is designed to reduce lag and improve responsiveness while navigating apps and menus.

"The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 delivers 20 per cent faster app launches and 18 per cent less screen stutter", Qualcomm said.

It is also reproted that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 improves app launch speeds by 43% while reducing screen stutter by 25% compared to earlier generations.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 comes with an octa-core setup featuring two performance cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores running at up to 2.0GHz. It supports Full HD+ displays with refresh rates up to 144Hz, which means smoother scrolling and animations.

Gaming and AI Features

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 targets users looking for more advanced smartphone capabilities. Qualcomm says the chipset includes new AI-powered camera tools designed to improve image quality and photo capture.

The platform also introduces the Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0, which aims to deliver smoother and longer gaming sessions. Qualcomm claims the chip offers up to 21% better GPU performance alongside improved power efficiency.

Connectivity upgrades are another major focus. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 supports ultra-fast 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7 for faster wireless performance.

"The Snapdragon 4 series, the chip also supports 90FPS gaming, which should benefit users who play competitive mobile games", Qualcomm said.

High-refresh Gaming to Budget Phones

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 focuses more on essential everyday performance while still bringing notable gaming upgrades to entry-level and mid-range devices.

Qualcomm says the platform delivers up to 77% improved GPU performance and supports 90FPS gaming for the first time in the Snapdragon 4-series lineup.

The chipset also supports Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) functionality with 5G + 5G/4G connectivity, allowing users to stay connected across multiple networks simultaneously.

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 will appear in upcoming smartphones from Honor and Redmi. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 will power devices from OPPO, realme, and Redmi.

Since previous Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 devices like the Oppo K13 and Moto G95 launched in India under Rs 25,000, the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 could soon appear in phones priced in a similar bracket.

"India continues to play a critical role for Qualcomm Technologies as one of the most dynamic mobile markets in the world," said Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Handsets, Qualcomm Technologies.

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