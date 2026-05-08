Hindu Assertion and Fragmentation of Muslim Votes: How BJP Won West Bengal



The 2026 West Bengal Election verdict, heavily characterized by intense religious and political polarization, signals the successful expansion of the BJP’s nationalistic, identity-driven agenda into a state previously known for its ideological resistance to right-wing politics

The 2026 West Bengal Election verdict, heavily characterized by intense religious and political polarization, signals the successful expansion of the BJP’s nationalistic, identity-driven agenda into a state previously known for its ideological resistance to right-wing politics.

The West Bengal assembly elections of 2026 may well be remembered not merely as a transfer of power, but as a decisive moment in the communal reconfiguration of Indian politics. What unfolded in Bengal was not simply anti-incumbency against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), but the consolidation of a deeply polarised electorate in which religious identity increasingly shaped political behaviour. The “Muslim factor” became central to the outcome – not because Muslims voted as a monolith, but because, for the first time in years, that vote fragmented.

It was the shifting away of the Muslim vote from the Left Front to the Trinamool Congress that brought Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011. Fifteen years later, the reverse movement – combined with anger, frustration and political fatigue – contributed significantly to the TMC’s fall in 2026.

The Muslim vote bank, which had remained largely steady with the Trinamool over successive elections, saw visible fractures in the 2026 Assembly polls. The Left-ISF alliance, the Congress, and Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) all cut into the TMC’s minority support base, weakening the party precisely in districts where it once enjoyed near-total dominance.

This fragmentation worked directly to the advantage of the BJP. In Malda, where Muslims constitute nearly 50 per cent of the electorate, BJP candidates won or led in six of the district’s 12 seats. A similar pattern unfolded in neighbouring Murshidabad, where Muslims form nearly 70 per cent of the population, yet BJP nominees won or led in eight of the 22 seats.

The anger in the minority-dominated constituencies had been building for some time. Many voters believed that the TMC failed to adequately respond to the massive deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Others felt that symbolic gestures had replaced substantive governance. Questions over the construction of temples using state resources, persistent underdevelopment in Muslim-majority areas, unemployment, and lack of political empowerment created a widening sense of alienation.

What emerged was not simply a protest vote, but a search for alternatives. AJUP founder Humayun Kabir won both Noada and Rejinagar. The CPI(M) regained Domkal in Murshidabad. The Indian Secular Front retained Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. Congress candidates succeeded in Farakka and Raninagar. These victories, though limited in number, reflected an unmistakable political message: Sections of Muslim voters no longer saw the TMC as their only shield against the BJP.

The electoral arithmetic reveals the consequences of this fragmentation with striking clarity. In Malda’s Manikchak constituency, the BJP won by 13,938 votes, while the Congress and CPI(M) together secured more than 15,000 votes. In 2021, the BJP had lost the same seat by over 33,000 votes. In Murshidabad’s Jangipur, the BJP defeated the sitting TMC MLA by 10,542 votes while the Congress polled over 31,000 votes.

Across several minority-dominated constituencies, the margins by which the BJP won closely mirrored the votes polled by opposition parties outside the TMC alliance.

"Hindu Assertion"

Yet the election cannot be understood solely through the prism of Muslim fragmentation. Equally important was the consolidation of Hindu votes behind the BJP. In constituency after constituency, especially in border districts adjoining Bangladesh, the BJP successfully transformed identity anxieties into electoral capital. The campaign framed itself around cultural insecurity, demographic fears and the language of “Hindu assertion.”

The BJP’s victory in Bengal therefore reflects a larger national trend: the steady communalisation of democratic politics. Elections are increasingly being fought not around jobs, healthcare, education or agrarian distress, but around competing religious consolidations. The BJP’s political strategy rests on converting the Hindu majority into a unified electoral bloc, while opposition parties are pushed into defensive minority-centred politics. This produces what analysts now describe as “reverse polarisation” – Hindus consolidating behind the BJP while Muslims consolidate behind whichever formation appears best positioned to resist it.

But Bengal introduced a new twist to this pattern. The Muslim vote did not consolidate uniformly behind one opposition force. Instead, it splintered among several parties, thereby weakening the anti-BJP front and enabling saffron victories even in Muslim-majority regions. The BJP needed only a consolidated Hindu vote and a divided opposition to secure victory. It achieved both.

The scale of the BJP’s success was historic. Winning 207 of the 294 assembly seats, the party transformed itself from a marginal force in Bengal into the State’s dominant political power. The Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats, a dramatic decline from its previous position of strength. Compared to the BJP’s tally of just 77 seats in 2021, the 2026 verdict marks one of the most dramatic electoral turnarounds in recent Indian politics.

Crisis of Secular Politics in India

At the same time, the results also exposed the crisis of secular politics in India. The Congress and the Left continue to survive in fragments, but they no longer command the moral or organisational authority they once possessed. Regional parties like the TMC increasingly relied on fear of the BJP rather than transformative governance. That strategy has now reached its limits. Minority voters appear less willing to support parties merely because they are seen as the “lesser evil.”

The danger for India lies not only in the BJP’s rise, but in the normalisation of communal thinking as the central grammar of politics. Once elections become permanent Hindu-Muslim referendums, democracy itself begins to shrink. Citizens cease to be voters with economic and social aspirations; they become demographic blocs to be mobilised through fear and identity.

And yet, Bengal’s verdict also carries a warning for all political formations. Polarisation may deliver electoral victories, but it leaves behind a fractured society. No democracy can remain healthy when political competition increasingly depends on deepening mistrust between communities. The more parties rely on religious arithmetic, the weaker the idea of India as a plural and secular republic becomes.

The 2026 West Bengal election was therefore not merely about Mamata Banerjee’s decline or the BJP’s rise. It was a mirror held up to contemporary India – an India where communal identities are rapidly overtaking class, governance and ideology as the primary drivers of political behaviour. Whether secular and democratic forces can rebuild a politics rooted in justice, equality and coexistence remains the defining question for the country’s future.

West Bengal has done what many once thought impossibles; it has handed the Bharatiya Janata Party a sweeping mandate in a state long seen as resistant to Hindutva politics. But the real shock lies deeper than the numbers. The 2026 verdict reveals that communal polarisation is no longer an occasional electoral tactic in India – it is becoming the organising principle of politics itself. Bengal did not merely witness a change of government; it witnessed the collapse of the old secular arithmetic that once defined its political culture.

The tragedy of Bengal is not simply that one party lost and another won. It is that an election once fought over land, labour, culture and class has now been reduced to competing religious consolidations. When democracy becomes a census of faiths rather than a conversation among citizens, the republic may continue to vote – but it slowly forgets how to live together.

[Ranjan Solomon has worked in social justice movements since he was 19 years of age. After an accumulated period of 58 years working with oppressed and marginalized groups locally, nationally, and internationally, he has now turned author- researcher-freelance writer focussed on questions of global and local/national justice., Ranjan Solomon has stayed in close solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom from Israeli occupation, and the cruel apartheid system since 1987. Ranjan Solomon can be contacted at ranjan.solomon@gmail.com.]

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