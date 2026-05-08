Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo Take Al-Nassr Closer to 2026 Saudi Pro League Title



Portuguese footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, Thursday May 07, 2026 took Al-Nassr Saudi FC closer to the 2026 Saudi Pro League (SPL) Title, defeating Al Shabab 4-2.

SPL 2025/26: Portuguese footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, Thursday May 07, 2026 took Al-Nassr Saudi FC closer to the 2026 Saudi Pro League (SPL) Title, defeating Al Shabab 4-2.

The Hero and Man of The Match of today’s Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Group Match played at King Fahd stadium was truly Joao Felix, the attacking midfielder and forward, who was in the attacking mode since the kick-start, and went on to score a timely Hat Trick.

And of course there was Al Nassr Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who sent the ball past the goalkeeper in the 75th minute of the Match, adding pressure on the Al Shabab footballers, and taking himself further close to his dream target of 1,000 goals.

Al-Shabab Vs. Al-Nassr Highlights

The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr kicked off at 18:00 local time, and within 3 minutes, Joao Felix gave Al-Nassr the advantage when the Portuguese forward found space inside the penalty area and calmly guided a low finish into the bottom corner to put Al Nassr ahead.

Al Nassr doubled their advantage just seven minutes later. It was Joao Felix again. Abdulrahman Ghareeb delivered an excellent cross into the box and Joao Felix arrived unmarked to head beyond Marcelo Grohe from close range.

Despite the difficult start, Al Shabab slowly improved and began creating chances of their own. Yannick Carrasco looked dangerous whenever he drifted into attacking areas and Hammam Al Hammami also threatened from distance as the home side searched for a route back into the match.

Their pressure paid off in the 30th minute when Carrasco reduced the deficit. The Belgian forward collected the ball in the area and finished confidently into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 and bring the home crowd back into the contest.

Al Shabab nearly leveled before half-time when Carrasco connected with a cross from Yacine Adli, but his powerful header crashed against the crossbar. Al Nassr, however, still carried a threat on the counter-attack through Joao Felix, Ghareeb and Sadio Mane.

The second half began with Al Shabab on the front foot as they pushed for an equaliser. Josh Brownhill forced a smart save from Bento, while Carrasco and Ali Al Azaizeh both went close during a positive spell for the hosts. But Al Nassr once again showed their cutting edge in attack. In the 75th minute, Mane drove forward before picking out Ronaldo inside the area.

The Portuguese forward made no mistake and fired home from close range to restore the visitors’ two-goal advantage. Al Shabab refused to give up and reduced the deficit again five minutes later. Ali Al Bulayhi reacted quickest inside the penalty area after a headed knockdown from Hammam Al Hammami and finished from close range to make it 3-2.

Al Nassr sealed the result deep into stoppage time after a VAR review awarded them a penalty when goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe brought down substitute Abdullah Al Hamdan inside the box. Joao Felix stepped up and completed his hat-trick with a confident finish into the top corner to secure a deserved 4-2 win for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo Creates Another Record

Ronaldo's goal against Al Shabab takes his total career goal to 971 - 29 goals less than his dream target of 1,000 goals in international football.

In another landmark achievement, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Al Shabab Thursday was his 100th Saudi Pro League goal in 105 games wearing Al Nassr shirt.

Moreover, with today's goal, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against every team in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season. Also, Ronaldo or CR7 is the only player so far to score against every opponent in a single Saudi Pro League season.

With the victory against Al Shabab, Al Nassr now leads the Saudi Pro League standings table with 82 points. Al Nassr score in the SPL Standings Table now reads - 32 matches, 27W, 4L, 1D, 86GF, 26GA, 60GD and 82 points.

The Al Nassr Saudi FC now faces Al Hilal on May 12, 2026. Al Hilal is placed on the 2nd position in the Saudi Pro League standings with 77 points.

The Al Hilal vs Al Nassr SPL match Tuesday will decide who will take the Saudi Pro League Title 2026, though Al Nassr has almost done it. The last and final match of Al Nassr's SPL Champioship will be against Damac on May 21, 2026.

On the other hand, Al Hilal will be playing against Al Kholood in the 32nd round of Saudi Pro League before meeting Al Nassr on Tuesday. Al Hilal's last match of this season will be against Neom on May 16, 2026.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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