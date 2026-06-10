UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: When, Where and How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission is releasing on its official website upsc.gov.in the result of the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims exams held in May 2026

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission is releasing on its official website upsc.gov.in the result of the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims exams held in May 2026.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam this year was held on May 24, 2026, according to the UPSC Calendar.

Out of the total 8,19,73 candidates who had registered around 5,49,000 had appeared for the Civil Services Prelims (Written) 2026 exams held in two sessions in pen and paper mode.

Following successfully conducting the CSE Prelims Exam 2026, the UPSC released the answer key of the exam - a first of its kind in the history of the UPSC, on May 27 - barely 3 days after the exam.

The UPSC is now in the final stage of declaring the CSE Preliminary Result, as per the previous years’ records.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026

Candidates, who appeared in the Civil Services Preliminary Exams 2026, should note that the UPSC has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare the result.

A look at the past years’ records showed the CSE Prelims Result is announced within 12-15 days of holding the exam.

Last year, the UPSC Prelims 2025 exam was held on May 25, 2025 and the result was declared on June 12, 2025. The UPSC Prelims 2024 exam was held on June 16 and the result was declared on July 01, 2024 . The UPSC Prelims 2023 exam was conducted on May 28 and the result was announced on June 12, 2023 .

Accordingly, the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 should be declared any moment.

Steps and Link to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026

Go to the official website: " upsc.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Written Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2026"

The result will open in PDF.

Check for your Roll Number. You are passed if your roll number is in the list

Candidates should note that you do not require any ID or Password to check the result. Candidates should also note that the UPSC will release the CSE Prelims Final Answer Key after the UPSC Civil Services Final result.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026 exam date

The candidates who will clear the Prelims will be eligible to appear in the UPSC CSE Main Exam 2026.

As per the Civil Services 2026 Exam Calendar, the CSE Main exam will be held in 5 days starting from August 21, 2026.

The UPSC has confirmed the start date of the CSE Mains 2026 exam. Paper-wise time table will be released after the CSE Prelims result.

The candidates who clear the CSE Main 2026 exam will be required to appear in Personal Test or Personal Interview.

The candidates clearing all the three stages of the Civil Services exam will be eligible to be posted as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other top civil services posts.

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